Dua Lipa Soaks Up the Sun: Singer Shares Gorgeous Beach Shots from Exotic Island

Dua Lipa is tempting her fans with regular photo dumps from her exotic Jamaican vacation. The Be the One singer is on a break from her heavy tours, performances and prep for her much-anticipated third album.

Hello Magazine reports that the young songstress has been impressing fans with her beach-style wardrobe. In the pictures shared on Instagram, she can be seen in a white crochet dress, sporting a slick-back ponytail, and resting her head on her arms atop an ocean-side rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

In the second picture, she dons a colorful, teeny bikini while grasping a tree branch by the beach. The other pictures showcase Lipa exploring Jamaican hi-cuisine and touristy sights. She captioned the photo dump with "All calm and stress freeee! Spent a couple [of] weeks out at @goldeneye @islandoutpost, and I wrote about some of my favorite spots in Jamaica for @Service95 issue #059 this week," along with a bird and a yellow heart emoji. She also made a reference to articles by Daisy Jones on why we obsess over sleep and how to maintain proper sleep health. She adds a little mention of Juno Kelly and her exploration of the dangers of romanticizing mental illness on social media.

The second set of pictures is captioned "living on island time," with a green heart emoji. Dua showcases her voguish bikini collection by posing in exotic locales. The first picture shows her enjoying the island timeline and gorging on a watermelon wearing a matching red hello kitty bikini. In the second picture, she is seen posing on the lush landscape in a yellow bikini, which she accessorized with high heels. The rest of the images are snippets from her memorable stay at and her exploration of the gorgeous island, and pictures of her living up the sunset. There is also one of her enjoying a board game with the locals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The third set of pictures shows Lipa having fun with friends and vibing with the island party scene. She captioned it aptly: "Serotonin overload!!!" The One Kiss singer is seen holding a bottle of Jamaican rum. She is wearing a denim two-piece with a crop top and a matching jean skirt, and the recent island glow is showing on the beauty's skin. In the next picture, Dua is seen striking a pose, surrounded by lush greenery, with her side facing the camera.

She also stuns in a leather outfit while posing for a signature mirror selfie with a beautiful sink and a frame embellished with white pebble stones. Another image features shelves filled with Jamaican rum, paying tribute to native reggae artists, as she is seen soaking in the sand and water with friends at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua has started a podcast to fill in her family and friends and new episodes of the second season are available on Spotify. Moreover, Service95 is a newsletter series where she updates friends and fans about her exotic escapades. She explains, “All my friends and family, wherever they travel in the world – even if they’re just there for one night – they’ll text me to ask what they should do. It’s a massive hobby of mine – I’ve always compulsively made lists of everything: my favorite places to eat, my favorite places to stay.”