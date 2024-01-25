Harry Styles Traumatized and Harassed by Stalker, Charged With Causing Him 'Serious' Distress

Harry Styles earned fame and glory from the famous boy band One Direction, which disbanded in 2016. He’s primarily known for his versatile singing skills, which have only augmented over time. Apart from his angelic voice, Style’s natural charm and gentlemanly demeanor attract a galaxy of fans worldwide. Amid this sea of enthusiastic fans, some have taken the meaning of a ‘fan’ to extreme lengths. Recent events concerning Styles are perhaps a testimony to what not to do when you’re an admirer of a celeb.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Harry Styles Once Revealed This Hilarious Pseudonym He Used For Checking Into a Hotel in Edinburgh

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the Don’t Worry Darling actor was reportedly stalked and harassed by a woman claiming to be a die-hard fan of his. The woman identified herself as Myra Caravalho and is 35 years old. The unfortunate ordeal took place on Monday when Styles was returning from a date with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell. Styles didn’t stay silent and pressed charges despite her being a fan. Claims made strongly suggested that Carvalho had her eye on Styles when he was in North London. Court documents obtained by the publication revealed that she took shelter at a hostel in Earls Court, West London.

Harry Styles stalked again. Left shaken and in distress. And y’all wonder why some of us don’t find the stalking TikTok jokes amusing? And then the girlies defend themselves saying “it’s not that deep” well,guess what? IT FUCKING IS THAT DEEP. — Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) January 25, 2024

Styles’ perpetrator was presented before the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a formal hearing. During her time there, documents claim she “pursued a course of conduct—namely harassing—which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress.” Furthermore, the charge also highlights the aftermath of her actions that had a “substantial adverse effect” on Styles’ “usual day-to-day activities.” Carvalho was also advised about her choices and was firmly asked to understand the gravity of her actions, which proved to have serious lawful repercussions.

Also Read: Fans Gush Over Harry Styles Taking a Cold Swim With New Girlfriend Taylor Russell On Boxing Day

Nonetheless, she currently remains in the custody of the respective authorities and is scheduled to visit court once more at Harrow Crown Court on February 20, 2024, where her future will be further discussed. Whether or not she’d have to suffer further imprisonment or whether Styles would end up dropping charges under certain conditions remains to be seen. But it might be highly unlikely for Styles to step out for a statement in public anytime soon. A source close to the As It Was singer shared a brief insight about how he’s coping with the traumatic ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Here's An Adorable Story About How Harry Styles Once Ended Up Feeding A Fan's Pet Fish

The source narrates, “Harry was really shaken up... He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden, and he’d had a great break.” The source continued to point out a possible timeline of the event, saying, “This happened not long after he had come back.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Finally, the source concluded with what seems to be an earnest plea from the pop star’s side. The source said, “Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning.” Since this is the second time Styles has encountered a situation as such, he’s beefed up his security and is rarely seen out in public without being surrounded by a fleet of bodyguards.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fans Wonder if Harry Styles Is the ‘Lying Traitor’ She Sings About in New Song

Harry Styles Paused Midway During His Concert to Convince a Fan to Dump Her Cheating Boyfriend