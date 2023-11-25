MSNBC legal analyst and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks has weighed in on Donald Trump's recent legal victory in Colorado. The former President recently won a case in Colorado after a state judge allowed him to remain on the state's ballot, even though it was ascertained that Trump 'engaged in insurrection,' as per NBC News. Trump said that the media was experiencing a 'meltdown' after it was decided that he would be on the ballot while he celebrated the victory at a rally. However, Wine-Banks had another opinion about Trump's short-lived success.

As per Raw Story, while appearing on MSNBC's American Voices with Alicia Menendez, she was asked if it was reasonable to say that a public servant who participated in an insurrection be rendered ineligible to run for office again, 'excluding the president.' The former General Counsel of the US Army reasoned: "I don't think that's what our founders intended," Wine-Banks said. "The language of the 14th amendment says anyone, any officer, military, or civil, and the president is both a civil officer of the United States and the military commander in chief, so he falls into both of those categories."

I explain here how the Colorado judge so gravely erred in the Trump case. In short, common sense says that if anyone should be barred from public office, it’s an insurrectionist former president, and if any office should be off limits to an insurrectionist, it’s the presidency. https://t.co/3dZqCfzD8m — Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) November 23, 2023

The veteran legal analyst continued: "So the argument that he is not an officer, and that there is a difference between his oath and the oath that a senator takes, is a difference without a distinction. The difference between protect and support doesn't make any sense to me. Of course, protect is even a higher burden. If the president has to protect the constitution, he also has to support it."

Wow! Jill Wine-Banks — a Watergate prosecutor — just said the J6 Hearings have shown “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” She also said an indictment of Trump is the “right course of conduct.” I couldn’t agree more. Prosecuting Donald Trump is necessary. It’s the right thing to do. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) June 24, 2022

Wine-Banks went on to say during the interview that the said judge's decision is unlawful: "Of course, on the facts, she is right, and she made a factual finding that he is insurrectionist. And that would bar him if he were an officer. And I believe that any higher court will find that it was the intent to bar such a person from holding the office of president and that he will be barred."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Tweeting in disagreement with the decision, Wine-Banks had also written on X: "Colorado Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Trump’s 14th Amendment Case. Arguments Dec 6. I believe CO Supreme Court will agree with the trial judge on facts (Trump guilty of insurrection) but disagree on law & hold #TFG is barred from office by the 14th A."

Oh my goodness. My co-host Jill Wine-Banks wore the perfect pin to illustrate Donald Trump's legal trouble right now: toast. She said on MSNBC that she thinks "Trump is toast." Jill, you are legendary & are exactly right. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 6, 2023

As reported earlier by HuffPost, Wine-Banks had also alleged that Trump would be destroyed during 'cross-examination.' The 2024 presidential hopeful's legal team sought 'presidential immunity' during the trial. But the former Watergate prosecutor pointed out that this ploy would only work if Trump “was doing something presidential, something within his job description." But, she clarified, 'it was his job as a candidate, and the candidate is a different thing' and that Trump couldn't claim he was 'acting as president when he was trying to take down the election.'

Jill Wine-Banks on Trump’s Georgia arraignment:



“They’re going to do mugshots and fingerprints. And He’ll be turning himself in at the Fulton County jail, not in a federal building, not in a clean nice environment…



It's a dirty, dangerous, scary place…It’s going to be a very… pic.twitter.com/9pj5TOnC8a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 21, 2023

“That is a question of fact that will have to be determined,” Wine-Banks added. “The jury will say, ‘Yes, he was trying to take it down.’ He’s saying, ‘No I wasn’t, I was trying to protect election integrity.’ No evidence supports that, and if he testifies that, he will be destroyed on cross-examination.”

