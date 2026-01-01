Author Michael Wolff Reveals the Controversial Reason Donald Trump Befriended Epstein

Donald Trump’s name continues to pop up every time there is a mention of the Epstein Files, and now, longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff has revealed that Donald Trump befriended Jeffrey Epstein for all the wrong reasons.

Longtime Donald Trump biographer Wolff revealed during Inside Trump’s Head Podcast that the two men allegedly shared a girlfriend. “This is [around] 1993, 1994, and Marla Maples (Trump’s former wife) is now coming into this picture, but it is also the moment in which Epstein and Trump are sharing a girlfriend,” said Wolff.

Wolff claimed that the two even had the same girlfriend once. The biographer revealed, “This is a Norwegian model and whatever the arrangement is, back and forth, I mean—again, they are playing with someone, and this is their shared, not only girlfriend, but kind of a shared joke.”

As a part of the bombshell Epstein files dump, an email link had a mention of a Norwegian cosmetics heiress, accompanied by a text from Epstein that read: “My 20-year-old girlfriend in ’93, that after two years I gave to Donald.”

Donald Trump’s name has become something of an omnipresent phenomenon in the newly released Epstein Files and how. Per a New York Times report, an unidentified federal prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office was quoted as saying this, “He was listed as a passenger on Mr. Epstein’s jet at least eight times from 1993 to 1996, including a few instances in which other passengers apparently included young women.”

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

The controversy surrounding Trump and his involvement with Epstein refuses to settle down. Per CNN, “There is a 2021 subpoena from the Maxwell case to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club seeking ‘any and all employment records relating to’ a redacted individual. (While it’s not clear who the individual is, we’ve known that one of Epstein’s accusers, the late Virginia Giuffre, formerly worked at Mar-a-Lago.)”

Meanwhile, Trump has demanded that the Justice Department reveal the names of all the Democrats in the partial Epstein file drops. Last week, in a Truth Social entry, he called it a “Democrat inspired Hoax,” and he added in his post, “The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!”

‘#DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax’ — #Trump slams the #Epstein_files release ‘The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans. Release all of their names, embarrass them & get back to helping our Country!’#USA pic.twitter.com/xZEHqucY2y — World News (@ferozwala) December 26, 2025

Donald Trump’s long post didn’t just end there. He compared the Epstein Files release to a “witch hunt.” The US President added in his Truth Social post, “The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

A little context for those who require one – The first leg of the super controversial Epstein Files was released on December 19. Speaking of the Trump-Epstein ties, the US President has frequently claimed to have cut ties with the repeated sex offender in 2004. However, Donald Trump’s name continues to resurface every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files.

Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in August 2019. He was arrested earlier that year on federal charges of sex trafficking.