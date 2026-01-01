Celebs Who Left America Since Donald Trump’s Second Term Began

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term, many celebrities have openly shown their resistance towards his administration. As a form of protest, many even chose to leave the United States altogether, including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell. Here’s a look at all the big names who chose to walk away from the big American cities following Trump’s reelection.

According to the BBC, DeGeneres has decided to move to the English countryside with her partner, Portia de Rossi, in response to Trump’s second presidency. The couple now live in a farmhouse they purchased in the Cotswolds region. During a live conversation on July 20, 2025, Ellen explained that she had arrived in the U.K. “the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.‘”

JUST IN: Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK to escape Donald Trump’s presidency and says she’s never coming back pic.twitter.com/dHBTvboIQX — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) July 21, 2025

Further talking about her countryside life, the talk show host said, “It’s just a simpler way of life. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, and people are polite. I just love it here.”

In a TikTok video shared in March 2025, Rosie O’Donnell also shared in a similar manner that she left the United States. The talk show host said that she has moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old child, Clay. Although she didn’t directly point at the Trump administration, O’Donnell suggested that the current political landscape of America played a role in her move.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country; that’s what I decided would be best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are. You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy,“ she said.

🥸 Rosie O’Donnell has had enough and is becoming an Irish citizen because of @realDonaldTrump! Ireland, hope you’re ready! 🇮🇪 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kmuv53woMa — Redacted (@RedactedNews) March 27, 2025

Rosie added, “I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country. When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights, then in America, that’s when we will consider coming back. It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically, and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

Courtney Love has been in London since 2019. According to PEOPLE, she is now working on getting citizenship. She has not directly linked her move to Trump’s presidency, but she did criticize his administration in the past. “In terms of Trump, and particularly this group… It’s like emperor-core. Like, wearing million-dollar watches. Emperor-core is going on at Mar-a-Lago,“ said Love, as per the Daily Mail.

Recently, George Clooney gained citizenship in France after moving with his family and buying a home in 2021. Earlier this year, Clooney said that he was “worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood”. Clooney and his clan currently live on a farm in the French countryside.