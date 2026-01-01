The Case for (and Against) Pulling the Impeachment Trigger on Donald Trump Again

Donald Trump has been impeached twice, convicted of 34 felonies, survived it all, and somehow returned to the Oval Office. So when a Reddit thread on r/AskALiberal asked whether impeaching him again would be the right thing to do, the answers showed just how divided the people are, no matter what party they support. Because what is impeachment for anymore?

Many commenters said that if impeachment can lead to conviction and removal, it is mandatory. Otherwise, the Constitution becomes decorative because allowing a president to act with impunity makes the idea of “no one is above the law” useless.

But many said Donald Trump has already been impeached twice, and it didn’t slow him down. Makes sense, too, as he didn’t get a Senate conviction or lasting political damage. So impeachment without conviction isn’t serving anyone. One recurring sentiment on the Reddit thread was that Donald Trump clearly isn’t ashamed. Without 67 Senate votes, impeachment means nothing.

Some Reddit users warned that another impeachment could only backfire, as polling currently suggests Democrats might retake the House in the 2026 midterms. So they’ll have the power to impeach, yes, but not the Senate numbers to remove. That could energize Donald Trump’s base and turn impeachment into a campaign ad for MAGA! A commenter argued Democrats lose popularity every time they do an impeachment, and doing it again would “[hand] a softball to the GOP.”

Show of ✋ if you support the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/nbk6iboo1a — The Maga Trigger (@Maga_Trigger) December 16, 2025

Others brought up the JD Vance problem. Ultimately, removing Donald Trump won’t automatically mean calmer waters. If the younger and more politically polished Vance becomes president, he could consolidate power and coast into 2028 on a “post-chaos reset” narrative.

In that way, Donald Trump might actually be the safer villain.

That argument echoes a USA Today opinion by Dace Potas, who says Democrats need to avoid impeachment “at all costs” unless the case is airtight. Potas argued that impeachment loses its bite when perceived as a response to bad policy. Thus, the bar is high because impeachment is meant to eject a president who can no longer be trusted with power. It’s not a vote of no confidence.

Also, Potas warned that when impeachment looks preordained, even legitimate cases are seen as partisan issues. That was the dynamic that helped Republicans dismiss Donald Trump’s second impeachment after January 6, 2021, as “more of the same.”

Still, several Reddit commenters argued that refusing to impeach might make regular citizens think that laws are optional for influential people. If Congress won’t act when a president abuses power, future presidents will notice.

The U.S. House will deliver articles of impeachment against Donald Trump for “inciting an insurrection” on Monday, launching a Senate trial. What happens next?

◾️Senate needs a 2/3 vote to convict Trump

◾️Senate must hold separate vote to block him from future public office pic.twitter.com/a7L4NoP2AF — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 22, 2021

So is Trump’s impeachment a good idea? It may be necessary, but it’s a political quicksand.

As critics note, without Senate conviction, it risks becoming a ritual that changes nothing. Yet doing nothing normalizes the idea that a president can’t be punished. That’s the trap Democrats are stuck in since 2016, it seems.