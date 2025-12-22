Mike Johnson Predicts Trump Impeachment if GOP Loses House

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Dec. 21, using a familiar approach that included Scripture, praise for President Donald Trump, and a broad statement that the country is on the right track again.

Johnson started by thanking Trump for restoring order and he then claimed that borders are being secured, crime is being addressed, taxes are going down, and government spending is being limited.

However, the tone of Johnson’s speech changed when he addressed the 2026 midterm elections. He warned the audience that “everything is on the line.” He then shared what he sees as his biggest fear if Republicans cannot maintain their narrow majority in the House.

“Everything that has been said here is on the line in the midterms of 2026. But if we lose the House majority, the radical left, as you’ve already heard, is going to impeach President Trump. They’re going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen,” Johnson told the crowd.

This remark sparked cheers and recast the midterms as more than just a battle over congressional seats. According to Johnson, who controls the House might decide whether Trump spends his next term leading or defending against another impeachment attempt.

Impeachment starts in the House, where just a simple majority can approve articles of impeachment. If that happens, the process goes to the Senate, where a trial takes place and a two-thirds vote is needed for conviction and removal. Even without removal, impeachment can overshadow Washington and disrupt much of the legislative agenda.

Johnson: If we lose the House majority, the radical left will impeach President Trump. pic.twitter.com/6jIwM1YXxD — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2025

Johnson did not mention any specific plans by Democrats to impeach Trump, nor did he discuss draft articles or any official timeline. Instead, he presented impeachment as an unavoidable reaction if Democrats win back control of the chamber.

Even without impeachment, a Democratic House would significantly change the balance of power. Committee leadership would switch, giving Democrats control over hearings, subpoenas, and investigations. This will give the Dems the power to block and monitos laws from the administration through various oversight actions.

For Republicans, the worry is not just about potential impeachment votes, but also the routine of hearings, document requests, and testimony that could influence headlines as the next presidential election approaches.

Johnson’s warning is about the early polling that shows mixed results for both parties. Recent generic ballot surveys indicate that Democrats have a slight edge nationally, while other data suggest that Republicans remain strong among older voters, a group that typically turns out for midterm elections.

With narrow margins in the House, just a few seat changes could decide which party controls the chamber. This reality explains why Johnson chose AmericaFest, a significant conservative event, to deliver his message.

Rather than focusing only on policy wins or culture-war issues, Johnson described the midterms as a defensive campaign, where losing ground could give Democrats the power to initiate investigations and restart impeachment discussions.

On a stage meant to energize the base, Johnson’s clearest message was not about Republican successes; it was about what he believes would happen if they lose power. However, it is yet to be seen if a renewed impeachment battle ensues or the Dems bring the House to a political standstill. Regardless, it is a situation the GOP would like to avoid in 2026.