South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is similar to President Donald Trump when it comes to loving the spotlight. From her transphobic and homophobic comments to her fights with Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mace has done enough to grab the attention of the general U.S. public.

However, it isn’t just her political life that keeps Nancy Mace relevant. She has often made fashion choices that made her a topic of discussion, though not in the way she might have wanted. Mace’s attempts at bold colors and designs have often failed, leading to her sense of style being harshly criticized.

One such fashion fail occurred at CBS News’ White House Correspondents’ Dinner after-party in 2023. Mace decided to put her own spin on the traditional tuxedo, but it did not go as planned because of its odd cut and poor fit. Her leather pants were full of bumps and wrinkles, which suggested the outfit was not well-suited to her figure. Given the formality of the event, her tuxedo should have been better tailored.

In June 2023, Nancy Mace attended an Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee meeting wearing a bright purple dress. By then, her love for bold colors was already evident, and while purple generally suited her complexion, what made the look awkward was the way she incorporated draping and pleats into the dress. In this case as well, the asymmetrical neckline led to an oddly folded detail and a pleat at her hips that appeared out of place.

In September 2024, Mace met with several journalists in a lacy blue dress that she paired with layered gold jewelry. The outfit appeared inappropriate for such a meeting, as the dress was tight around the chest. Mace may have been aiming for a vintage look with the jewelry she paired with the dress, but unfortunately, it did not quite hit the mark. The lace dress stood out not as a fashion statement but as inappropriate.

In March 2024, Nancy Mace appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher wearing a white blouse with frills paired with high-waisted white slacks. While the white color complemented her skin tone, the outfit appeared formless and did not flatter her figure. Her torso looked shorter due to where the pants cut off at the waist, and moreover, the frills she chose also looked outdated.

In January 2025, Mace again took a bold decision of wearing a lacy black gown to the presidential inauguration ceremony. While it was definitely a change from the usual type of attire that she chooses, the occasion and her choice of outfit did not match. The dress gave off an illusion of nudity and the black laces appeared flimsy and not at all suitable for such a formal event.

Over the years, Nancy Mace’s attempts at making fashion statements through choosing different kinds of outfits have often backfired, leading to her getting the spotlight but not in the way she wanted.