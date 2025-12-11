Nancy Mace May End Up Paying Heavy Fine For her Airport Meltdown

Rep. Nancy Mace was under fire for her outburst at the airport at the Charleston airport. She used profane language with the airport staff and TSA agents when she felt her safety was compromised.

During the October government shutdown, Mace complained that being left without a security escort at the gate put her safety at risk. Instead of remaining calm, she ended up yelling at airport staff.

According to reports, officials were looking for a ‘white BMW,’ but she was actually in a gray or silver one. Agents didn’t locate her until she was already at the airport, which fueled her frustration.

Get ready for another 99 victim tweets from this crazy person. A police investigation has faulted Nancy Mace for a profanity-filled outburst at Charleston Airport in October, saying her behavior escalated a minor miscommunication into “a spectacle.”https://t.co/CfYVrwmuP2 pic.twitter.com/4t4xzJm6g0 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 9, 2025



After her outburst and her claim that she was treated horribly, she posted online explaining how she used the same entrance that all Congress members use at the airport.

TSA is urging travelers to stop this kind of behavior and avoid using profanity. Those who do not comply may face arrest or a fine of $14,000. There’s no confirmation on whether Nancy Mace will face the fine, but TSA expects passengers to behave appropriately.

During peak travel season, people may have to wait for a long time to get through security checks, so patience and cooperation are essential. Mace’s office released a statement, “Congresswoman Mace appreciates this clear exoneration and is moving forward on the campaign trail, focused on the issues that actually matter to South Carolinians: affordability and law and order.”

CNN’s Tom Foreman has the details on the wild saga involving Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who admits she “confronted” airport security. But police go further in their incident report, saying she was “loudly cursing.” pic.twitter.com/yEIP0gKMC1 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 8, 2025



For now, Mace may be in the clear despite a ten-page report on the incident from the police department. But Mace’s behavior at the airport drew a lot of backlash. One X user commented, “She will continue to play the victim card and create even more of a spectacle.”

Another one commented, “Unhinged behavior of an adult, let alone a member of Congress, has sadly become not a bug but a feature in the angry, hateful world of social media. God help us all.” A third one posted, “police are supposed to charge crimes, not spectacles. If she disturbed the Peace, then she should be charged.”