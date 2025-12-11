News

Nancy Mace May End Up Paying Heavy Fine For her Airport Meltdown

Published on: December 11, 2025 at 10:36 AM ET

Mace may get fined for profanity at the Charleston airport.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Nancy Mace could pay a fine for her behavior at the airport.
Nancy Mace’s angry meltdown at the Charleston airport was reported by the airport employee. (Image Source: RepNancyMace/X)

Rep. Nancy Mace was under fire  for her outburst at the airport at the Charleston airport. She used profane language with the airport staff and TSA agents when she felt her safety was compromised.

During the October government shutdown, Mace complained that being left without a security escort at the gate put her safety at risk. Instead of remaining calm, she ended up yelling at airport staff.

According to reports, officials were looking for a ‘white BMW,’ but she was actually in a gray or silver one. Agents didn’t locate her until she was already at the airport, which fueled her frustration.


After her outburst and her claim that she was treated horribly, she posted online explaining how she used the same entrance that all Congress members use at the airport.

TSA is urging travelers to stop this kind of behavior and avoid using profanity. Those who do not comply may face arrest or a fine of $14,000. There’s no confirmation on whether Nancy Mace will face the fine, but TSA expects passengers to behave appropriately.

During peak travel season, people may have to wait for a long time to get through security checks, so patience and cooperation are essential. Mace’s office released a statement, “Congresswoman Mace appreciates this clear exoneration and is moving forward on the campaign trail, focused on the issues that actually matter to South Carolinians: affordability and law and order.”


For now, Mace may be in the clear despite a ten-page report on the incident from the police department. But Mace’s behavior at the airport drew a lot of backlash. One X user commented, “She will continue to play the victim card and create even more of a spectacle.”

Another one commented, “Unhinged behavior of an adult, let alone a member of Congress, has sadly become not a bug but a feature in the angry, hateful world of social media. God help us all.” A third one posted, “police are supposed to charge crimes, not spectacles. If she disturbed the Peace, then she should be charged.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *