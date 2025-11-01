Nancy Mace Goes on a Full-Blown Rant at TSA Agents in Charleston Airport – Sparks Outrage

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace reportedly yelled at unpaid airport workers at Charleston Airport, who have been selling plasma to make ends meet. According to reports, officers couldn’t find the “white BMW” she claimed to be in as she was running late. Nancy Mace was already inside the airport when the TSA agents found her.

That’s when she started yelling and using abusive language, calling the workers incompetent. As per the report Mace said she’ll contact the Airport CEO Elliott Summey to tell him she was treated horribly.

An American Airlines agent, in disbelief with her behavior, added, “A U.S. The representative should not be acting the way she was.” The TSA supervisor is also upset with her behavior at the checkpoint and will be submitting a report.

“We are forced to take the Congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously.” -Team Mace. She decided best course of action: Hurl expletives at airport police & TSA agents (currently not being paid) & play the “Don’t you know who I am?” card. #AnyoneButMace https://t.co/A8EoaWVQd5 — Brooke Brunson (@BequiaBrooke) November 1, 2025



The reporting officer said they would have addressed this behavior if someone else was acting like this. Mace’s political position saved her. The officer also described in the report that she was in a gray/silver BMW and not in a white BMW, as they were told.

The video footage also shows Mace had to wait just a little more than two minutes. Mace took to X to respond about her encounter and also called the rift fake news. Upon inquiry, Mace’s spokesperson claimed it was a security failure.

And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport. Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no? Asking for a friend @postandcourier https://t.co/TGC1CkPCGW — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025



Meanwhile, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson slammed Mace for her behavior. He also pointed out that it was not a single event, but Mace had shown disrespectful behavior earlier.

This isn’t the first time she has behaved rudely. She has gone from attacking fellow members of Congress to cursing in a makeup aisle. Over the last few months, she has shown erratic behavior and chooses vulgarity in her language which also seems performative. According to Mac Deford, “If Nancy Mace can’t handle a simple question from a constituent without melting down, she has no business representing anyone.”

Even netizens are slamming her. One user commented, “She’s a textbook example of someone who seeks political office solely to become a celebrity. The “Look at Me!” generation.” Another one commented, “Shame. I admired her but I’m disappointed she berated those sent to protect her. No need to be rude.”