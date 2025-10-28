TSA Workers Forced to Sell Plasma to Make Ends Meet Amid Government Shutdown

TSA employees across the United States are visibly distressed, all thanks to the federal shutdown, which the government has stretched far and wide. As it is soon to hit the one-month mark, these federal workers are dealing with serious issues of delayed salaries, or even the loss of pay, leading them to often be absent from their duties.

As situations tighten, it has been even more difficult for them to make ends meet, while the government is busy shifting blame to the Democrats. Airport officials are dealing with a major staffing crisis across the U.S., as workers are opting to not show up due to salary concerns.

Thousands of federal employees will miss their first full paychecks this week, so services like TSA screenings and air traffic control operations is further stunted if those workers stop showing up, as was the case during the 35-day partial shutdown that ended in early 2019. pic.twitter.com/QYbhUQPQFU — Armstrong Williams 🇺🇸 (@Arightside) October 27, 2025

Unfortunately, in Mobile, Alabama, TSA workers have now taken extreme measures as a silent protest against the rough time they are going through due to the shutdown. While some of them have ended up looking for alternative employment despite knowing the tough clash of schedules they may face, some have taken more extreme measures, including selling their plasma for money. B.J. Mathis, a leading official with the union of TSA workers, has confirmed the same.

Speaking to Fox10, Mathis explained that it was indeed true that many TSA workers were on the lookout for side occupations to take up, which would help to keep a steady financial flow for them. However, they still need to obtain permission, as any outside work for TSA employees must be approved in advance, and their working hours must be flexible enough to accommodate their primary duties.

Revealing the kind of extreme steps in the name of side work that these federal workers are taking up, Mathis said, “It could range from plasma donations, Uber to security guard jobs on the side, or just pretty much any private thing. But you still have to report it and get it approved.”

Amid shutdown, some TSA workers in Mobile resorting to selling plasma, union rep says https://t.co/PaQH148J2e — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) October 27, 2025

For the unfamiliar, the situation has further aggravated for TSA employees after they recently skipped receiving a full paycheck and were again awarded partial salaries, as in the previous month. Since they work for TSA, which falls under the category of ‘essential services’, they must continue to show up for work or risk losing their jobs altogether.

Talking about the binding situations that the employees are handling at the moment, Mathis added, “This is going to have long-lasting effects when this is over with. Yes, we will get paid when the shutdown is over. Unfortunately, that doesn’t stop your car insurance from lapsing, you’re losing your tag, and you’re paying late fees.”

On the other hand, given the desperate times these TSA employees are going through, community supporters have also been providing significant support. Andy Wilson, the executive director of the Mobile Airport Authority, revealed that they are coordinating a food distribution event at the airport parking lot on Wednesday, October 29. In an effort to help out the workers, Wilson noted that only bigger airports, like those in Los Angeles, would face greater staff unavailability than Mobile, since the latter requires a larger base of employees for its operational functions.

In her words, “I think you’ll see more of an impact there than you will here, for us not having employees available. And the reason I say that is, you know, the larger controller stations require a lot more employees to work during busy periods.”

Meanwhile, other agencies have also stepped up to offer help for these TSA employees and other federal workers who have been bearing the brunt of a financial crisis following the shutdown. Help in the form of starting food banks and feeding meals to federal workers has begun at many airports, as confirmed by Michael Ledger, the CEO of a supportive agency like Feeding The Gulf Coast.

Explaining their plan of action in these trying times, Michael stated, “We’ve been working to try to make sure that these folks, who typically wouldn’t necessarily rely on our assistance, know who we are, how to contact us, and how we may be able to contact them.”

Well, the payment setback faced by federal workers, especially TSA employees, has inevitably made a mark across airports, where staff managers are left to deal with an alarming number of absences. To avoid disrupting regular airport operations and causing enormous delays in flight schedules, significant restrictions are being drawn up for each employee, requiring them to provide a proper reason and documentation for taking leave.