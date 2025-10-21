U.S. Marshal Injured After ICE Agent’s Gun Discharges in LA Raid

A federal immigration operation in South Los Angeles erupted into gunfire early Tuesday, leaving two people injured, including a deputy U.S. marshal, after an ICE agent’s weapon discharged during a chaotic takedown, authorities said. The incident occurred during a joint enforcement action involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to law enforcement sources, an ICE agent’s firearm went off as agents attempted to grab a suspect who had allegedly rammed a law enforcement vehicle while trying to flee. The sudden escalation turned a planned apprehension into a street-level emergency that drew a heavy federal and local response.

Officials said the suspect was shot in the elbow, while the deputy marshal suffered a hand injury believed to have been caused by a ricocheted bullet. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the marshal was in stable condition by midday. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was not a primary actor in the operation but assisted with traffic control around the scene.

The confrontation happened just before 9 a.m. near East 20th Street and Trinity Street, as agents moved to detain a suspect wanted in an immigration case. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing unmarked vehicles swarm the area. Residents described the scene as chaotic, with law enforcement quickly sealing off several blocks.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the incident unfolded when the suspect “weaponized his vehicle” and began ramming an official car. Agents opened fire in what officials called a defensive response. The suspect was treated for his injuries, and no bystanders were hurt.

Federal authorities are now investigating the incident to determine the exact sequence of events, including how and when the ICE agent’s gun discharged. Investigators are reviewing bodycam and dashcam footage and examining ballistic evidence to confirm whether the weapon fired accidentally or in response to an immediate threat.

The incident has reignited debate over the tactics used in immigration enforcement operations. Immigration-rights advocates argue that such raids often take place in crowded neighborhoods, increasing the risk of collateral damage. Law enforcement officials counter that the majority of operations are conducted safely and that officers face growing threats from suspects attempting to flee or resist arrest.

Officials also noted a rise in assaults on federal officers this year, underscoring what they describe as the inherent danger of field operations. The Department of Homeland Security said over 170 assaults on officers have been reported since January, a number that includes incidents involving vehicles.

For residents of the area, the sudden burst of gunfire was a shock. “It sounded like a shootout,” said one neighbor who watched from her window. “Then there were sirens everywhere and helicopters overhead.”

The U.S. Marshals Service and ICE have said more information will be released once the internal investigation is complete. Both agencies emphasized that the injuries sustained by the marshal and the suspect were not life-threatening.

What began as a targeted immigration arrest quickly turned into a dangerous confrontation, illustrating just how volatile these federal operations can become in a matter of seconds.