Ellen DeGeneres was one among the many Hollywood celebrities who did not like Donald Trump becoming the US President for the second time. Therefore, when Trump officially took office in the White House for his second term, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the UK in November 2024.

While DeGeneres confirmed the reason behind her leaving America in July 2025, life in the UK has not turned out to be what she expected. Before and after pictures of DeGeneres show how she has visibly not been doing great after the move, and the bitter cold of the Cotswolds might be one reason for the same.

DeGeneres has lived in the sunny weather of California for most of her life, and it is only natural that the cold of England is getting difficult for her to handle. Talking to Daily Mail, a source said, “She’s been telling friends they are coming home soon because they miss them and can’t take the winters over there. Ellen was very clear that they’re coming back to California sooner rather than later.”

Moreover, the source also added that Portia has been wanting to start acting again, which further makes their comeback logical.

Besides the cold, settling in the UK has not been easy for DeGeneres and Portia. Within weeks of shifting, the two had to pivot from their farmhouse across the pond to a more modern and upscale mansion. The reason behind the move was that the new palace was able to better accommodate Portia’s horses.

Unfortunately, the property was flooded in 2025 during Storm Claudia, which further complicated the situation. With the mansion remaining unsold even in December, 2025, it now seems that DeGeneres and Portia are having to spend more money on it than they could afford since the former is not in the talk show business anymore.

It should also be noted here that though DeGeneres mentioned Trump’s re-election as the reason behind their moving to the UK, her professional life in the US has also been in shambles, which could have also prompted them to leave. Allegations of toxic work culture, unprofessional and threatening behavior on the set of her talk show had started to surface from 2020 and continue to be a topic of discussion even five years later.

A former cameraman, who remained anonymous, talked to The Daily Mail about the kind of work culture they had to deal with and mentioned that whenever Portia came to the set, everyone tried to keep their distance from her, as otherwise they could run into trouble with DeGeneres.

Besides allegations of creating a hostile work environment, DeGeneres also has a legal case on her name for a car accident that she caused by allegedly ignoring a stop sign in California in 2023. The accident caused the victim “serious injuries and … significant income/business loss,” as PEOPLE reported. A lawsuit was then filed by them in 2025, and they have also requested a jury trial, but DeGeneres has not appeared in court because of her UK residence.

With the weather not suiting her and financial issues also seemingly piling up, it now remains to be seen when DeGeneres and her wife decide to come back to America and if that is on a temporary or permanent basis.