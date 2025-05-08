Crazy Rumors about Ellen DeGeneres and Diddy Raises Eyebrows! Even Elon Musk Couldn’t Ignore Them!

From a top talk show host to falling from grace, Ellen DeGeneres’ career is littered with rumors and controversies. Things went miserably downhill for her when The Ellen DeGeneres Show began getting accused of sordid things like being a toxic workplace, racism, and even sexual misconduct. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have been subjected to many wild rumors, including their marriage falling apart, and a list of growing celebrities who truly despise her.

The couple has since moved to the United Kingdom, joining many other Hollywood celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris and left the U.S. after Donald Trump was elected instead. Now, a post on X (formerly Twitter) is suggesting that the reason behind their move could be Ellen’s alleged connection to scandalous rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

This wild conspiracy theory was reposted by none other than Elon Musk. He only added a raised eyebrow emoji in the caption, asking for his followers’ opinions. However, many think he should avoid engaging with these rumors, and more importantly, Diddy.

In an explosive exposé by The New Republic, the Tesla billionaire shook hands with many problematic investors to purchase Twitter. The report, published in August 2024, claims that one of them was none other than the imprisoned rapper. Musk himself confirmed it, according to the book Character Limit, by Kate Conger and Ryan Mae. “[Diddy] is an investor,” he admitted. “He’s a good friend of mine; we text a lot.”

Meanwhile, on the internet, many seemed to believe the conspiracy theory. “Ellen literally fled the country before Donald Trump could release the Jeffrey Epstein client list,” one commented as the others joined in.

It is no secret that Ellen DeGeneres knows Diddy quite well, given she has invited him on her daytime talk show on multiple occasions. The original post, shared on X, had a screenshot of the talk show host wishing the rapper a happy birthday back in 2016. “Happy birthday P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him Cuddle McSungglestuff. You don’t need to know why,” the comedian wrote.

At that time, this post also gave rise to some crazy theories, including that Ellen was subtly referring to Diddy’s obsession with changing his nicknames. Some also believed that it implied a more wild something.

It is difficult to confirm how far this new theory, which Musk shared, could be confirmed. Yes, DeGeneres possibly shared a close relationship with Diddy. However, that could also not be the only reason she and her wife might have left the United States.

TMZ reported that the couple felt “disillusioned” by the Trump administration, then incoming, and most importantly, its crusade against LGBTQ rights. To summarize, while it is true that Ellen has been dealing with her own share of bad relationships in Tinseltown, there’s no indication that she could be associated with any of Diddy’s scandals.

Ellen DeGeneres and Diddy talking to each other at Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party in 2007.

Not only Ellen, her wife Portia has also met Diddy.