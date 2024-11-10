Resurfaced Video Shows Ellen DeGeneres Telling Diddy to Attend Her Party: "Once You Get There..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties are at the center of his ongoing sex-trafficking trial, but they have been the talk of the town for years. An interview clip from Diddy's interview with Ellen DeGeneres has now resurfaced where the host was teasing the rapper to attend one of her parties. The throwback clip is from February 2018 when DeGeneres poked fun at P. Diddy for coming in late to her show. While pulling his legs, she asked, "Are you gonna be early for my party?" Diddy responded, "Yes I am," but quickly changed his response to a "No. You know I have to arrive fashionably late."

To this, DeGeneres requested, "Not too late, though. Please," as per New York Post. The conversation then pivoted to the party in question, with the record producer asking, "What time would you like me there?" DeGeneres said, "I'll tell you later because, you know, once you get there the party really starts." Diddy then nodded in agreement, "Yeah," as the host teased, "You know what I'm saying?" "I got you," Combs said, "I promise you I'm not gonna let you down on this big one, for real."

More like Ellen Degenerate 🥁😏💯 — (Rocky) TheHipsterCãfè (@jacklackin89) September 24, 2024

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their two cents about the interaction while also drawing similarities between the two 'weird' celebrities. Many, like @Karmamonkey1776, called out Hollywood and all the celebs, "They all knew!! And many were part of it!! Hollywood sickos!" Another X user, @mantlemadness, echoed, "OH Hollyweird. Looks like all celebs will be canceled."

He had experience — Miss G (@Green_k100) September 24, 2024

@JackieTrilling added, "Seems like all the Lefty elites in Hollywood are a bunch of degenerates." @realDickMagnus labeled Hollywood as "Typical Pedowood," and user @stefonrogers asks what it takes to make a name in Hollywood: "Is that what it takes to be successful?" @Gypsyforfreedom responded, "Yes. They sell their souls for fame and fortune. They literally sign a contract. If you want to be in the club, you either partake, are forced, or keep your mouth shut."

Is the list shorter of people you can count out? — Beenit&Dunnit (@Justawitnesspdx) September 24, 2024

DeGeneres is one of many famous names from Hollywood whose past associations with P. Diddy have been under scrutiny by fans. Over the years, he appeared several times on her show, and their camaraderie was evident in their playful interactions. Aside from the former talk show host, Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and the like reportedly attended Diddy's white parties before the scandal broke out.

Not surprised — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 22, 2024

Diddy was arrested on September 16 under sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and male prostitution by federal officials who began investigating the matter by raiding his two Miami and Los Angeles mansions among other evidence. The disgraced music mogul has been awaiting his trial while around two dozen lawsuits have since been filed against him.

Diddy, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and actress Portia de Rossi attend the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party on February 24, 2008, in West Hollywood. (Image Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Though the rapper has maintained his innocence despite new lawsuits coming up, prosecutors are saying that Diddy's lawyers are trying to 'hijack' the criminal case by forcing a judge to reveal the names of the accusers and evidence early, as per ABC News.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).