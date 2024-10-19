Woman Who Attended Sean Diddy Combs' White Parties Reveals the 'Secret Signal' for His 'Inner Party'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous White parties were once the talk of the town, attended by Hollywood's best. In the wake of his arrest, a witness invited to one of Diddy's events claimed that a 'secret signal' existed for those picked for the more exclusive 'inner party.' This supposedly included group orgies and forced prostitution of juveniles and women.

Artist Miss Tanea claimed that attending a Diddy event traumatized her for a long time. "You have the pool and they are playing loud house music...it makes you feel kind of woozy because it's like a rave or something," the artist stated in a YouTube video. Tanea revealed that select guests who were chosen for the inner party were given a small gift— a pair of slippers. She shared that although she was picked, she opted out of the inner party. "I am a good loyal friend, I am not going to go inside a house where they said my friend can not go so we were just walking around mingling."

Tanea, a key witness in the case against Diddy, revealed that during one of his infamous “freak-off” parties, little people were dressed as Juku dolls.



It is then that she spotted the music mogul. "I saw P Diddy with the prince. I am not going to say what he was doing...but it was something really sexual," she stressed. "I don't judge people...you know when people are out of their mind," she added, perhaps as a defense to why she didn't divulge the same before. "I am seeing stuff that you see in the movies. This corner they are doing this, this corner they are doing that, this corner they are having sex. I saw one person laid out," the young artist disclosed, as per Irish Star.

According to Us Weekly, adult film star, Sienna Grace, also revealed something similar. She claimed that the important signal during the party was visible to everyone. "Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave," Grace said. According to reports by Page Six, Combs is facing charges of sexual assault by 102 people. The accusers have alleged that the 'freak-off' sessions at the party included drugging and keeping several on the premises against their will.

Musician Tommy Lee attend 'The Real White Party' presented by Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007, in New York. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mat Szwajkos)

The rapper, currently being held at the Brooklyn metro detention center, has denied all the allegations lodged against him. His request for bail has been dismissed twice so far. Meanwhile, Attorney Tony Buzbee has claimed that several big names in the industry will soon be summoned for their alleged involvement in sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)