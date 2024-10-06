Here’s Why Hollywood Stars Fear Speaking Out on the Diddy Sex Trafficking Scandal

Some of Hollywood's most famous faces have spoken out after Sean Diddy Combs' arrest in New York City. While some have spoken up, others have stayed quiet because of 'fear,' as one expert put it. This comes after Diddy was charged in a three-count Indictment with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Regarding the silence Reputation Management Consultants CEO Eric Schiffer spoke with Fox News, "Celebrities are silent because they are scared to death of their brands bleeding out with fans over ties to Diddy. And, worse, they fear if they cross him, things could end in disaster." There is 'no shortage of reasons' why Combs' friends and associates have stayed silent, stated Achilles PR CEO Doug Eldridge.

Furthermore, Eldridge claimed, "Outside of 50 Cent, the overwhelming majority of the music and entertainment industry have either remained inconspicuously silent or spoken only in hushed tones regarding the rumors — and now, federal indictment — surrounding P. Diddy. Given the severity of the charges, the detailed allegations in the indictment and the long-standing rumors surrounding Combs, there's no shortage of reasons why celebrities would choose to remain silent for the time being."

First, he said, it's because the accusations are so horrific, ranging from sex trafficking to drugging and beyond. He went on to say that the FBI raid had uncovered a mountain of evidence, including laptops, phones, and the identities of over fifty people who are allegedly willing to testify as witnesses. One further reason he cited was the unbelievable number of people who are supposedly involved in Diddy's unlawful sex parties and might be compromised because of it.

On September 16, the music mogul was apprehended in New York. Publication of the 14-page indictment accusing Diddy of having 'abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him' occurred the day after. After being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, deception or coercion, and transportation to participate in prostitution, the rapper has since filed a not-guilty plea. While Diddy is fighting his legal struggle, many in the music business spoke out against his arrest and the allegations that followed.

In 2022, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Aubrey O'Day said that Diddy had asked her to participate in activities "in other areas" outside of music, which led to her dismissal from Danity Kane. Following her former boss's arrest, O'Day talked to TMZ. She told the outlet, "I never thought I would see this day. We all buried this inside of us in order to be able to keep going. And not just me, but victims you don't even know yet. We are all processing what that type of vindication can actually feel like now. Every conversation I've had with victims last night has been beyond moving on all levels." After months of mocking the disgraced rapper for the horrific claims leveled against him, 50 Cent finally went to X to draw parallels between the disgraced artist's public persona and Diddy's. He wrote, "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

