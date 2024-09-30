Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Cuddle McSnugglestuff’ Tweet Under Severe Scrutiny by Fans After Diddy's Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse and domestic assault that some readers may find distressing.

An old tweet by Ellen DeGeneres about Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has resurfaced, leaving fans shocked. The tweet from November 2016 has come back into the spotlight as Combs faces serious legal troubles. DeGeneres wrote, "Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why. @iamdiddy"

Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don’t need to know why. @iamdiddy — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) November 4, 2016

This tweet seemed like a harmless birthday wish with a silly nickname at that time. But now, it's being viewed in a very different light as Combs is currently in jail. He's waiting for a trial on some very serious charges like sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. As such, DeGeneres' playful nickname for Combs feels uncomfortable to many given these allegations.

“Cuddle McSnugglestuff” I think I know why — Mrs.America (@NeoAndTrinity_) September 23, 2024

Moreover, fans are surprised the tweet is still online. In a similar vein, it has also sparked broader discussions about celebrity culture and accountability. One person reposted it, simply asking: "How is this still up?" As more people joined the discourse, some made jokes about it. "The account manager out of town," one person quipped. Another added, "She better not try to delete this neither."

We actually really need to know why Ellen — Nuno Losch (@L0SCH) September 26, 2024

Others are speculating about what celebrities knew about the allegations and when. "Do you know how sick you gotta be to be on a nickname basis with Diddy??!?!?" one fan commented on the resurfaced tweet. Another said, "This aged... poorly. Here to comment before the inevitable delete."

This aged… poorly. Here to comment before the inevitable delete. — Jon (@OzarksJon) September 26, 2024

People are now looking back at who was friends with Diddy and flaunted their bond with him. Combs was also known for throwing lavish 'white parties' at his mansions around the world; these events attracted many famous faces. Some of the big names who went to these parties reportedly included Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and members of the Kardashian family. These were seen as star-studded events, as per the Mirror.

how is this still up? https://t.co/W5Quj21VaU — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) September 27, 2024

Combs himself once joked about getting arrested. In an old interview from 1999, he said, "They're probably going to be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things, just because we want to have a good time." This comment was made 25 years ago and feels eerily prophetic now. The parties Combs threw are now part of the legal case against him. Moreover, the indictment claims he created a 'criminal enterprise' at these events. It alleges that force and threats were used to make women participate in sex acts.

Combs has denied all the charges. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said everything that happened at the parties was consensual. But the serious nature of the allegations has made many people look back at past interactions with Combs in a new light. Besides, this isn't the first time an old interaction of DeGeneres and Combs has resurfaced.

In a 2009 appearance on her show, Combs said, "I don't think it's right for anybody to hit anybody, at the end of the day." However, this pertinent clip went viral again after a video showed Combs allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, as per Complex.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

DOMESTIC ABUSE: If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.