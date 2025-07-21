“Trump Got Re-Elected, So I Left” — Ellen DeGeneres Spills Why She Moved to the UK

Ellen DeGeneres revealed in a live conversation the real reason she moved to the UK. It was Donald Trump‘s re-election that made her do the unthinkable and move permanently to the UK. English broadcaster Richard Bacon inquired about the news related to the move, and her current living situation was true.

She revealed that it was true! She moved to the UK last year along with her wife. After Portia and her found out about Trump’s re-election, they chose to stay where they were at that time. They settled across the pond and are loving their new life there amidst so much nature. The comedian first thought they would not move there but would spend a few months each year.

However, that decision turned into a permanent move as Trump took office. She stated how the stay of 3-4 months became permanent in their part-time house. They went there a day before the election and were woken up by their friend’s messages with crying emojis. The message was clear that he had won, so they decided to stay put.

She also spoke about her new life and how beautiful the place is. They haven’t seen such beauty before. The architecture and towns all look charming to them. She also witnessed snow for the first time. This also offers a simpler way of life. They love polite people around. Over the last few months, they have shared a few glimpses of their lives in the UK.

Moreover, she spoke about their country life with her wife. They both love it here. They have horses and chickens. DeGeneres also joked about having sheep for two weeks; they are not easy animals to keep. It’s not just the natural beauty for them, but also how everyone is there. They were also seen in a bar in November and almost looked unrecognizable after leaving the US.

Their new life is working well for them, so the decision to stay there seems permanent. The comedian sold her California estate for $96 million and started looking for one in the UK. With some luck, the search ended in just a month, and they got the house they loved in November. Before this, people knew that she had left the US, but the reason and duration of her stay were not confirmed. Now Ellen herself has revealed it all.

Many people are supporting this move and also share the sentiment of not living in the country anymore. Meanwhile, MAGA supporters went after Ellen, saying that no one was missing that she left the US, so she had to announce it.

A fellow comedian, Rosie O’Donnell, was kind of shocked by the revelation, as Ellen has never said anything political. O’Donnell also moved to Dublin in January this year.