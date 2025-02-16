Ellen DeGeneres to Sophie Turner — 7 Famous Celebrities Don’t Want to Live in Donald Trump’s America

After President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice-President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election many celebrities have voiced their discontent and even made their plans to flee the United States.

Two of these celebrities have already left for England, and others may not be staying for a second Trump term.

1. Eva Longoria

Following the election results, Eva Longoria, star of Only Murders in the Building, declared that she and her family are officially leaving Los Angeles and will spend some time in Mexico and Spain.

“I get to go somewhere and escape.” “Most Americans aren’t so fortunate,” Longoria stated in a mid-November interview with Marie Claire. “They will be stranded in this dystopian nation, and I feel sad and anxious for them.” According to her, if “Trump keeps his promises,” the US will continue to be “a scary place.”

2. America Ferrera

America Ferrera is moving to the United Kingdom in pursuit of a fresh start. She reportedly feels “sick” following Donald Trump’s reelection.

According to rumors, the Barbie actress was seen looking for schools for her kids, Lucia, 4, and Sebastian, 6, in November. Ferrera and her spouse, Ryan Piers Williams, are parents of the children. “It appears that she intends to relocate to southwest London,” a source informed Hello Magazine.

3. Laverne Cox

Actress and red carpet host Laverne Cox, who starred in Orange is the New Black, has also stated that she made up her mind on election night and will be packing her bags following Trump’s win.

He possessed roughly 246 electors. The trans actress stated on the “Just for Variety” podcast, “I was just like I’m out.” “I shed tears.”

Cox shared her concerns about the trans community and herself. Even with all of my advantages, I’m afraid as a public figure, and I’m especially afraid because of that. I think I might be the target. Speaking of the Trump campaign, Cox stated, “I believe they spent almost $100 million on anti-trans advertisements.”

4. Cher

Cher threatened to relocate to a different planet because she was so upset over Trump’s election in 2016. At the time, she tweeted, “I’m moving to Jupiter if he gets elected.”

She said she’s packing her luggage this time around even if she didn’t end up moving to the outer solar system. In an interview with The Guardian, the Grammy Award winner declared, “This time, I will leave the country.”

The singer of “Believe” claims that her health was impacted by the first Trump administration. “The last time Trump was in office, I nearly got an ulcer.”

5. Sophie Turner

Following her breakup with DNCE singer Joe Jonas, British actress Sophie Turner recently made her way back to the UK. The Game of Thrones star also acknowledged that she was uncomfortable with the status of American politics, even though personal factors played a significant role.

At the end of October, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I knew it was time to get the f*** out of there,” adding, “The gun violence, Roe v. Wade being overturned, everything just kind of piled on.”

Turner expressed her relief and happiness at returning to the magazine.

“Women in the United States are being deprived of their rights, left, right, and centre,” she told British Vogue in May. All of that had a part in the sentiment that I had to leave.

6 & 7: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

According to Page Six, Ellen DeGeneres and her spouse, Portia de Rossi, have already packed their bags and departed for England.

The former presenter of the discussion program has been an outspoken advocate for Kamala Harris. The news source claims that the pair is already settling into a new house in southwest England.