Donald Trump believes in starting everything fresh, and that goes for the Kennedy Center in DC, too, and this time, he is asking Usha Vance for help.

Donald Trump is changing everything around the white house and the presidency. After taking over USDS and USAID and firing people who don’t agree with him, Trump is now on a mission to “upgrade” the Kennedy Center. This time, he is asking Usha Vance to step in.

Usha Vance is Vice President JD Vance’s wife and has clearly made an impression on Donald Trump. On numerous occasions, Trump has praised Mrs. Vance and called her very smart. He even said that if there was someone smarter than JD, it was his wife.

At one particular event, he even said that he would have preferred Usha to be his vice president, but alas! That is not how the line of succession works, to which JD Vance could only smile.

Usha has so far been a silent observer of all the political drama happening around her and has kept a low profile. But that does not diminish her personality. She is an American born to Indian immigrant parents and has studied at the University of Cambridge. She was one of the recipients of a scholarship from Microsoft Bill Gates. Her husband, JD Vance, also acknowledges that Usha is far more brilliant than he is.

Now, Trump is set to utilize this brilliance in his favor as he has placed Usha Vance as one of the trustees on the Kennedy Center board. The president is evidently tired of the wake culture and wants Usha to fight against it with him. He wants her to be one of her representatives while they transform the Kennedy Center as per his vision for a” Golden Age in Arts and Culture”.

In a very unprecedented move, Donald Trump has fired all the board members appointed by Joe Biden and placed his only appointees on the board of the Kennedy Center. This has helped him to take over the reign of the art and performance center of DC.

Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, announced her resignation shortly after he was named the new chairman. Rutter had served more than a decade as president. Other trustees who left the Kennedy Center include Shonda Rhimes, who served as a treasurer and was appointed by Barack Obama.

Apparently, Trump has a unique vision for the Kennedy center. He wants it to be a place for a broader audience that includes the whole nation. He vehemently rejected the ideas that would only agree with half the nation and take center towards more Woke Culture. Donald Trump also implied that the Kennedy Center hosted drag shows, and that will not happen anymore.

In the past, Kennedy Center trustees and board threatened to boycott the dinner event with the newly elected president during Trump’s first term. In response, Trump and his staff announced that they would stay away from every Kennedy centre event.

Now, with Usha Vance on the board and Trump’s obvious preference for her, we can expect the President and First Lady to be present at various events and performances.