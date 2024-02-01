Sophie Turner Makes Her Relationship With Peregrine Pearson Instagram Official

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have been rumored to be dating since early December 2023, the couple was first linked together after displaying heavy PDA in London. Turner has finally taken her relationship with the British aristocrat to another level, the Game of Thrones actress posted a series of images from her luxurious winter vacation with her beau. She captioned the fun pictures, "Jägerbomb anyone?"

Amadea Kimmins, a website developer, and Rupert Gorst, a legal associate, were pictured with Turner and Pearson seated next to each other on a ski lift in the first picture. In the selfie, Pearson turned his back on the camera, Gorst grinned, and Kimmins and his girlfriend gave the camera the finger. In the next picture, Turner is seen standing close to her partner. In another photo, the couple is posing near the mountains, alongside their friends. Pearson can be seen grinning and seems to be in a good mood, but Turner completely covers her face with her thick winter coat, goggles, and an enormous ski mask.

As per Page Six, in the Instagram post, the X-Men actress shared more unguarded photos of herself, including one where she was sitting next to a pool in a bikini and staring back at the camera while lying down on a hill and dancing in a bar.

Turner announced her divorce from ex-Joe Jonas in September 2023 with a joint statement, “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

As per Cosmopolitan, in September, Pearson also ended his relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Denmark and Greece, with whom he had dated since 2020. As per US Weekly, in December 2023 a source confirmed Turner and Pearson being close. The Time Freak actress has been "dating a few people since her split from Joe." "She really seems to like spending time with Perry and they've become progressively closer. Things are still fairly new,” the insider added. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along. Oh, and while it’s too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential, it looks like things might be headed that way.” On January 17, the couple was spotted walking around London hand in hand. A few days later, Turner made her relationship official with the vacation post.

As per Elle, Pearson is the legitimate successor to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex, he holds a position of aristocracy. He will become the fifth Viscount Cowdray upon inheriting. Pearson graduated from the University of West London with a degree in business, management, and marketing. His family owns substantial family estates and is said to have a net worth of over $270 million.