Orlando Bloom Shares a Rare Glimpse of Katy Perry During Their Exotic Vacation With a Sweet Message

Katy Perry is in a mood to "recharge," after facing harsh criticism for judging season 21 of the talent reality show American Idol. The Firework hitmaker is enjoying an exotic vacation with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their two-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Recently, Bloom posted a carousel of fun pictures from their relaxed sojourn in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, French Riviera, France. In one of the images, Perry looks stunning sans makeup, wearing an oversized gray sweater with a printed short skirt. She seems to have styled her hair in a low, messy bun and exposed her bare legs for the camera. Perry appears to be in deep thought while enjoying the cozy space in front of a fireplace, Bloom captioned the post with a single word - Recharge," followed by a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Also Read: Katy Perry Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Called Her His ‘Wife’ In A Tweet

One or two images from the series are blurry and showcase Bloom posing for the camera wearing a black sweater; the other images are of him spending some quality time with his extended family and friends. According to the US Sun, the couple has been indulging in adventurous water sports during their vacation; they were spotted on a luxurious yacht while trying out various water activities. At one point, the Roar songstress was seen riding a jetski with her toddler daughter and yet again solo paddling in the oceanic water, guided by an above-water bicycle. Perry showed off her toned beach body in a figure-hugging black one-piece swimsuit.

More pictures of Katy with her daughter Daisy Dove during her vacation in Saint Tropez, France, this Monday pic.twitter.com/m14bsj0w1w — Katy Perry Italy (@kperryitaly) July 18, 2023

According to Cosmopolitan, Perry is planning to quit American Idol, after being subjected to major trolling during season 21, "Katy feels like the producers threw her under the bus," a source explained. "She feels like her comments could have been removed. Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job, and go home." The source continued - "Katy went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted. She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

The source further explained that Perry is not quitting for the 'money' - "Katy's decision to quit is not a money thing. For her, it is starting to be more of a legacy issue. She does not want her career defined by a talent competition show where she isn’t even performing." The Hot N Cold singer makes a whopping $25 million per season from the popular singing talent show.

Also Read: Katy Perry Posts Visually Stunning Video For New Single ‘What Makes A Woman’

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

Meanwhile, Perry is all set to end her Las Vegas Strip residency with final performances this year, the expected dates being set in October and November. Fox5Vegas reported that the Last Friday Night songstress has announced the final 10 shows of her “Katy Perry: PLAY” residency at the Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas. “The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger-than-life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” Perry shared.

Also Read: Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump In A Sparkly Clown Costume & Gets Animated In ‘Smile’ Music Video

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8677182/katy-perry-unrecognizable-real-skin-body-orlando-bloom/

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8632370/katy-perry-swimsuit-orlando-bloom-daughter-daisy/

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a43986379/katy-perry-reportedly-wants-to-quit-american-idol-and-thinks-producers-threw-her-under-the-bus/

https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/04/10/katy-perry-announces-final-performances-dates-las-vegas-strip-residency/

More from Inquisitr

Orlando Bloom Shares Hilarious Video Of Pregnant Katy Perry Getting Out Of Their Car & Dancing

Orlando Bloom Ends Search For Missing Dog Mighty, Honors Him With New Tattoo