It seems Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still going strong, and the spark between them has not fizzled out as one would have thought.

The model and the seven-time Super Bowl winner were seen having dinner together on January 15 at Brasserie Fouquet's New York in Lower Manhattan. Brady devoured a $30 burger at the French restaurant as the two of them sat at a table by the water for a total of two hours, as seen in a photo acquired by TMZ.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk get cozy at romantic dinner in NYC.#TomBrady #IrinaShayk pic.twitter.com/irdqiL1whS — Green Lemon (@greenlemonme) January 17, 2024

The 38-year-old mother of one and the 46-year-old retired NFL player "were cozy," but were not engaging in any PDA, per PageSix. Brady gladly paid for their elegant date. Shayk seemed to be wearing a long-sleeved black dress, while Brady was dressed down for the date in a gray sweater.

A little over a month had passed since the father of three was spotted picking up the Russian beauty from her hotel at Art Basel Miami. Shayk was photographed entering Brady's car on December 8 while sporting low-cut trousers and a white cropped tank top. The pair avoided attention when they saw one other at Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded Art Basel party the night before. The two were "in attendance," but they didn't "go together" to the exclusive party, an exclusive insider told Page Six. “Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people,” the source shared.

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk share cozy NYC dinner together Tom Brady put his money where his mouth is, or in this case, the check. The ex-NFL quarterback was spotted having dinner at a Manhattan restaurant with Irina Shayk on Monday and paid for the meal, TMZ reported. After the … pic.twitter.com/E0SuF6n4Bj — Let's Talk About Dis Shidd (@MrsBarnesII) January 17, 2024

Following Brady's divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, he sparked romance rumors with Shayk in spring 2023. When they were spotted together at Joe Nahmad's wedding in May 2023, their romance took off. Further appearances, such as a 48-hour trip to London in August, stoked speculation about their romantic involvement. They dated for around four months, but a Page Six source revealed that their relationship had "fizzled out" in October 2023.

Shayk wanted to maintain privacy, telling ELLE Magazine back in November, “I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” Shayk said to the magazine. “That’s why it’s called personal because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Brady and Bündchen, 43, are parents to two children: daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14. The sixteen-year-old son of the former New England Patriots quarterback and his former partner, Bridget Moynahan, is also a father. Shayk and her ex-partner Bradley Cooper, who is presently seeing 28-year-old model Gigi Hadid, have a 6-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

Regarding Brady's life away from the speculations of his romance, he stated earlier in January that he is excited to take on the job of lead commentator for Fox NFL next season. “I’ve got a big broadcasting job that’s gonna start in September,” Brady said.

