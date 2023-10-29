For NFL player Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk, it seems the game has ended!

After less than four months of dating, the celebrated NFL star, 46, and the gorgeous supermodel, 37, have called it quits, TMZ first reported on October 21. The couple has allegedly split up not because of any turmoil, but because their short-lived romance just "fizzled out."

Also Read: Here’s the Reason Behind Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Relationship Being a Three-Month Fling

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Phillip Faraone ; (R) Photo by Andreas Rentz

"Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her, and they had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled," a source told PEOPLE. "They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time," the source continues. "Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom." A second source continued that “there's no drama” between the two ex-lovebirds and that “it just fizzled out” between them.

Brady and Shayk, who had first met during billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June, hit it off well in the beginning. After they initially met, Brady urged Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" to spend time together.

Also Read: Tom Brady Says His Family 'Would Kill Him' If He Ever Returns to The NFL

In July, the couple first ignited speculations of a romance after being seen getting close in a car after spending the night together. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that there was "a spark" between the former NFL star and model. Later that month, PEOPLE confirmed that Brady and Shayk "holed up" together for 48 hours at the Twenty-Two Hotel in London before leaving separately in the early hours of the morning.

The two were last seen together last month when Shayk was seen entering Brady's apartment in New York City's Tribeca district. Brady's split from Shayk comes nearly a year after the athlete finalized his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on October 28, 2022.

Also Read: Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Abs Aboard His Swanky $6 Million Yacht ‘TW12ve Angels'

A month after the two sparked romance rumors, it was reported that although the two are keeping it casual, they are both excited about the romance. Shayk, 37, was really “impressed with Tom,” a source had told PEOPLE in August, adding, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him." The two apparently “work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can,” the source told PEOPLE. “Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

According to a separate source, Brady saw Shayk as a potentially serious relationship, per Harper's Bazaar. “Tom is ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they get each other, and he finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that appeals to everything he is all about,” the source said at the time.

More from Inquisitr

Tom Brady Opens Up About Life's Drama After His Divorce With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady Addresses His Weight Loss and Visible Body Transformation Since Retiring From Football