Kim Kardashian appears to have secretly disapproved of her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner's ensemble at this year's Met Gala. Kim's 10-year-old daughter, North West, accidentally spilled the beans on her mother's true feelings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Also Read: North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian's 'Dollar Store' Met Gala Outfit: "The Diamonds Ruin It!"

According to the Daily Mail, Kendall, seated along with Kylie Jenner, spoke in a confessional about the unexpected twist. Kim had assured Kendall throughout the evening that her Met Gala ensemble was stunning. North and Penelope, Kim's daughter and niece, respectively, privately revealed to Kendall that she was their favorite of the evening.

"And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, “Oh guys, like, who was your favorite of the night?” And they were like, “You were our favorite.” And I was like, “Oh my God, stop?” And they were like, 'Yeah, we loved yours, you were our favorite,'" Kendall said. She revealed, "And I was like, ‘Your mom said she liked my look too’, and she goes, ‘She was lying. She told me she did not like your look,’. “I was taken aback. Whatever, but I was North’s favorite, so that’s all that matters, and Penelope."

North was NOT in the wrong 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ewgAEcBivP — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) November 23, 2023

Kim's disapproval appears to have stemmed from a difference in taste, specifically regarding the color of Kendall's bodysuit. Kim later clarified, "What happened was Kendall sent us two options, saying which one should I wear? This black and white one or this all-white one. So I said, “Wow, I liked the white one better,” and shady little North tells her that," reports Mirror.

Also Read: Take a Look at the Top 10 Iconic Halloween Outfits Donned by the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Over the Years

Kim tells her North in the room, "By the way, North, you need to have some like loyalty. When mommy talks shit about people, you cannot go tell them," She inquires, "Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?" North reveals, ‘"Because you didn’t."

North is like Kim’s karma 😂 — BIG BOUQUET 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 (@WATROSESAID) November 23, 2023

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Met Father Robert Kardashian Through a Medium

Kim adds, "But still. There’s like a thing about honesty and there is a thing about like loyalty of like having your momma’s back." North explains, “But you never told me to not tell. I always don’t tell when you say to not tell." Kim later added, "There’s nothing I’d rather do than not go to the afterparties tonight. I might have a little bit of FOMO but I feel really good about this decision." North continued to express her thoughts on the red carpet looks while watching them on TV with Kim's stylist Danielle Levi. She gave her candid remarks about other celebrities' outfits, such as rapper Yung Miami and red carpet host Lala Anthony.

"And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, you know, so I never do, but it stings a little," Kim admitted. North West also gave a shout-out to Paris Hilton, claiming that Paris had known her mother "for like 100 years."

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian 'Cried All the Way Home' After Late Robin Williams Mocked Her Met Gala Outfit

North West Disses Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Pete Davidson’s Met Gala Look: 'Going to Gas Station'