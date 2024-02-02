Kim Kardashian’s 10 Y/O Daughter North West Spam TikTok Goofing around in Shocking Pink Makeup

Beware of North West's makeup skills as the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rocks a glittery pink face in new TikTok videos. The 10-year-old walked around the corridors of her mother's $60 million Calabasas, California mansion, grooving to different song beats. She posted the video spam on the mother-daughter's joining TikTok account.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

The preteen donned her mother's new makeup line, showing off her prowess with brushes. In one of the videos, she dusted more pink base onto her already glittered cheeks and chin, dancing on The Saygrace cover of Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me. North seemed in a fun, playful spirit, per The Sun.

While making different faces, she pursed her lips ahead in the video, picked up a perfume, and sprayed a few spritzes onto her body. On the shocking pink face, she had already applied dark-colored lipstick while she wore casual baggy track pants and an oversized Chicago Bulls t-shirt and leaped around joyfully.

Image Source: TikTok | @kimandnorth

In subsequent videos, the young Hulu star walked around the hallways of her mother's mansion in LA in speed-up motions. North captioned one of the videos, " Me walking to my room with pre-shower makeup on." Her face was covered in pink glitter from the neck upwards, with fake eyelashes and even pink eyebrows. The perfectly contoured cheeks and sculpted nose were a testament to her artistic skills.

However, this isn't the first time North has showcased her artistic prowess. And the SKIMS founder is aware of her daughter's expertise in the makeup world. On January 26, the reality star unveiled her makeup collection and discussed how she's bonding with the 10 Y/O over beauty.

Kardashian told PEOPLE how she planned to consolidate her beauty enterprise under one umbrella. She said, "I wanted all of my brands to live under one brand so that it was easier for the consumer." Her previous venture, KKW Beauty, was a breakthrough in the makeup industry, and now relaunch/rebrand has come up with newer, better products and approaches.

Talking about North and her makeup skills, Kardashian couldn't resist boasting about her daughter's expertise. The 43-year-old is happy that she gets to bond with her oldest daughter over beauty, "It's great to see how passionate she gets about it — she's so skilled at special effects makeup. And I love that this is what she is into right now."

It is no secret that North is Kim's reality check. After the launch of SKKN by Kim, the entrepreneur shared a TikTok video, captioning, "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha," where the 10-year-old shared an honest review of her mother's new makeup line.

She said things like, "This is a nice black," while swatching one of the eyeshadows. "They're neutral. I like it, like, to go out. Like, dinner. This is classic Kim. This is what she would wear all the time. Never like too bright colors but neutral."