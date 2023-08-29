Travis Barker Lists All His Favorites on Insta, Including His Wife Kourtney Kardashian and Pizza

Travis Barker, the well-known drummer of Blink-182, recently gave his fans a peek inside his favorite things in an affectionate Instagram post containing various images. The post was a lovely carousel of images displaying Barker's wide range of hobbies, including his love for his wife Kourtney Kardashian, his passion for music, and even his love for food.

One intimate photo stood out from the collection: Barker tenderly kissing his wife's growing baby bump. A sweet snapshot of the sentimental occasion revealed warmth and affection. The picture perfectly captures Barker's joy as he looks forward to the birth of their first child together. Kardashian reshared the image on her own Instagram story with the caption, "My babies," which reflected her own feeling of affection. Fans were extremely moved by this intimate gesture that was hidden in the colorful and diverse collection.

Each photo in Barker's Instagram post reflected a different aspect of his personality and was composed of several of his favorite items. In a fun way, Barker embraced his musical identity, whether it was a candid photograph of him dressed as a Ramones member or in an animated version of himself. The photo of him in front of his drum gear was a nod to his popularity, and his amusing exchange with Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge paid ode to their friendship.

In a tribute to his love of food, Barker posted a picture of a pizza, making his fans' mouths water. The carousel's varied collection proved that, for Barker, life is indeed like a "box of chocolates" - a collection of experiences just waiting to be relished, per Glamour.

Barker summarized the assortment of images by including the famous line "Life is like a box of chocolates" in the caption. This quote, which was taken from the classic movie Forrest Gump, has a deeper significance that speaks to the unpredictable nature of life. Barker's post captured plenty of instances that collectively constitute his life, much like Forrest's journey, which was a succession of unanticipated events, per Daily Mail.

The adorable photo of Barker kissing Kardashian's growing baby bulge stood out among the rest. This image serves as proof of the couple's love and excitement for their upcoming bundle of joy. In contrast to Kardashian's slightly more open updates about her pregnant journey, Barker takes a low-key approach to sharing these intimate moments. But their shared excitement shines through, bridging the gap between their distinct social media personalities.

Since its revelation at a Blink-182 performance in June, Barker and Kardashian's pregnancy journey has captured the attention of fans. This will be Kardashian's fourth child, adding to her family of three children with ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker also shares three children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

