Jennifer Lopez Opens Up her Purse on Camera to Reveal her Most Precious Items

Maid In Manhattan actress Jennifer Lopez recently revealed the precious cargo within her purse. The songstress displayed her contents from the purse one by one and patiently explained why she uses the mentioned articles.

In an interview with Vogue Mexico - Latin-American, the Marry Me actress unveiled all that she regularly carries in her bag. She enunciated that what a woman carries in her purse, speaks volumes of who she is. Lopez began with a brief introduction about herself. She then mentioned that she has a variety of bags that she uses for the many moods she has. And that each bag was a unique signature of her style.

The mood for this particular interview seems to have caught Lopez in a relaxed and comforting mood. Her attire for the interview was just as chic and classic as her green handbag. The actress wore a sleeveless white blouse followed by a stunning pair of flared jeans. The On The Floor singer then proceeded to remove the first item from her bag.

She pulled out the most happening and famous tablet fueled with Apple technology and all the perks that follow - the iPad. The pearl-white tablet is something Lopez claims she carries everywhere with her regardless of where she goes. Upon opening the pristine white cover of her iPad, a heartwarming picture of Lopez's children popped up on the screen.

She fondly gazed at the precious faces of her children and then moved on to explain the functionality of it. Although several prefer using a laptop for more efficient for work, Lopez strongly prefers not using one and claimed that her iPad does the job instead. 'I don't know why; I love the iPad' said Lopez with affinity to the device.

Next on the list was a transparent perfume bottle containing a secret perfume oil prepared by Lopez herself. She claimed that it was what inspired her perfume line 'Glow' in the first place. The crystal bottle didn't have a label on it when Lopez pulled it, lightly sniffing it before explaining further. 'It's my signature scent' claimed the singer and actress.

As the interview progressed, Lopez explained that although she prefers to travel light, her bag often gets heavier because of her work. Contents such as scripts for movies or advertisements, and books contribute to the volume of the bag at times.

Next, an item that Lopez claimed is something she "always" has in her bag - a pair of rose sunglasses. She's had this particular pair of shades for a long time and enjoys wearing these on all occasions. In some instances, the actress claimed to remove the shades she has on and put on these fresh-looking and favorite shades instead.

Other contents of her purse included a face mask from her personal beauty brand - 'JLo', something she has on her person for some much-needed self-care. Moisturizer, a protein bar, some basic makeup, and reading glasses are some of the other articles unveiled in the video. However, no woman's handbag is complete without at least one extra hair band. And like most, Lopez too always carries an extra one snugly in her purse.

