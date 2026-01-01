Karoline Leavitt, 29, Talks About Stress in Her Marriage With Husband, 61, While Working for Trump

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt got candid about how working for the Trump Administration has impacted her 32-year age gap marriage to Nicholas Riccio. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Leavitt hinted at strain in her marriage, claiming she now has “PTSD” about making plans with her husband.

Leavitt explained that the main reason her marriage to her 60-year-old husband has faced strain is a lack of time together. Since working with President Donald Trump, Leavitt has been busy delivering several press conferences and interviews and must stay updated on all things Trump. Duties of a Press Secretary are certainly not easy, and the job comes at the cost of spending time with her husband.

Leavitt revealed she does her best to make time for her family, but her overwhelming schedule often gets in the way of spending one-on-one time with him. She expressed her disappointment over several dates either getting cancelled entirely or postponed because of her hectic schedule.

Since their plans almost never seem to align or work out, Leavitt claimed, “Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don’t.” She further recalled planning 3 different mini-vacations. All three of them ended up not happening because of foreign policy events she attended with Trump.

While some might suggest taking things as they come, Leavitt said that doesn’t help either because even if she’s home, she’s still working. Additionally, as soon as she gets home, she makes sure to spend quality time with her 17-month-old son Niko.

It also appears to be a schedule-alignment issue. With both her and her husband working full-time, it’s difficult and rare to find matching vacation days.

The age-gap couple may be having difficulty finding time to spend together, especially because of Leavitt’s job. But that doesn’t mean she’s letting it affect her. Speaking to the publication, she assured supporters that despite the strain her marriage is reportedly going through, she doesn’t plan to quit the Trump administration anytime soon. Leavitt has also been heavily scrutinized because of the 32-year age gap between her and her husband leading up to their marriage. Leavitt claimed in another interview that she initially had reservations about her “atypical love story.” Even though they faced much criticism, they haven’t let it affect their relationship whatsoever.

As for her marriage, things appear to be going very well, especially after she announced her pregnancy earlier this week on Instagram. Congratulations continue for the soon-to-be mother of two. Leavitt shared a heartwarming carousel featuring her growing baby bump, her husband, and their son around a Christmas tree.

The caption on her Instagram post revealed that she and her 60-year-old husband are expecting a baby girl and can’t wait for their son to become an older brother. Several supporters of Leavitt filled the comment section with congratulations and wished her a healthy pregnancy.

The White House Press Secretary has yet to reveal details about her maternity leave. But for now, it appears that Leavitt certainly has a lot on her plate, especially with a new pregnancy to manage.