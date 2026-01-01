Katie Miller’s Former Classmate Reveals Her True School Persona — “She Was Super Proud”

Former political advisor and media personality Katie Miller and her husband, Stephen Miller, often make headlines. Her newest podcast launch has garnered immense media attention as it aims to discuss lifestyle, politics, and current events and has several famous figures as guests on the show.

Stephen Miller is the mastermind behind President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and also holds high-profile federal communications role.

Introduced through a friend, Katie and Stephen married in February 2020 despite a six-year age difference. They have three children. In 2025, Katie described motherhood as among the most difficult experiences of her life.

According to Nicki Swift, the couple gained negative attention due to their habit of oversharing private details. Coverage of Katie’s life before her marriage has done little to soften her public image, with former classmates revealing some controversial and lesser-known details. Classmates from Cypress Bay High School recalled Miller as confident but also a little bit arrogant.

Katie Miller gained a reputation for questionable behavior long before she married the Trump aide known for the president’s most divisive policies.https://t.co/xSbPUTiQo8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 18, 2025

Miller’s former classmate said,”She got up and said, ‘My father is a litigator, and my mom is a M***. She does nothing but drive up and down the highway in her SUV until it’s time to pick me up from school.”

Furthermore, what she meant was basically telling her classmates that her dad was wealthy and that her mother was an attractive woman. Friends described her as a socialite who relied on her family’s privilege. Her father, Glenn Waldman, is a lawyer, and her mother is Sheryl Waldman.

Katie Miller was reportedly also involved in a lot of arguments with her teachers, and her classmates claimed that ” she was super proud” as a young girl who was status-driven. She attended the University of Florida where she completed her undergraduate degree in 2014.

Miller’s focus then shifted toward politics. Former classmates said she was deeply invested in campus political activities, often prioritizing them over friendships. In addition, Katie Miller became popular at the University after removing student newspapers that supported a rival political group, which caused controversy. Miller later admitted to it and openly embraced the claims.

Ugly inside and out Shady things about Stephen Miller’s wife Katie, revealed by her old friends https://t.co/MWnw6bV6tI pic.twitter.com/t3rJxWpEYz — EJW (@TedWilcox7) December 28, 2025

After graduating, Katie Miller earned her Master’s at George Washington. Aiming to enter America’s political sphere with strong ambition, she began as a press assistant for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. In January 2015, she became press secretary to Senator Steve Daines and later served as spokesperson for Senator Martha McSally.

From November 2017 to February 2019, she worked as deputy press secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In December 2024, Miller joined the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was led by Tesla founder Elon Musk and was later appointed to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in February 2025.

The department was a solution for the government to cut costs and save federal funding. However, it’s now under fire after a Senate report revealed the department has cost taxpayers $21.7 billion. Later, Donald Trump also had a public fallout with Musk after a series of political differences, after which Elon Musk claimed to launch his own party.

In August 2025, Miller announced she was stepping away from her advisory role with Musk and launching her own podcast, which was a platform for Conservative voices to freely express themselves. Elon Musk appeared as a guest in one of the episode from the first week of December.