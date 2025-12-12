News

Katie Miller’s Attempt to Defend Melania Trump Backfires Over One Cringe-Worthy English Blunder

Published on: December 12, 2025 at 11:39 AM ET

Stephen Miller’s Wife Gets Dragged for Her English Skills, Just Like Melania

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Mohar Battacharjee
Edited By Mohar Battacharjee
Senior Editor
Katie Miller tried to defend Melania Trump
Stephen Miller’s wife Katie Miller tried to defend Melania Trump but got trolled. (Image Source: Melania Trump/X; katiemiller/Instagram)

Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, got trolled while defending Melania Trump and her command of English. Katie, who’s married to the man who has designed Donald Trump’s deportation policy, tried to defend the first lady.

Katie labeled Melania to be a good immigrant while many people may not agree. She also made a comparison that the same thing cannot be said about Rep. Ilhan Omar–doesn’t seem to be a good immigrant. After staying in refugee camps in Kenya due to war in Somalia, she was given asylum in the US.

Katie Miller posted about Melania Trump, “Melanie Trump loves her country and has devoted her life to serving it. You can’t say the same for Ilhan Omar, who openly hates America and laughs off the theft of a billion dollars by her own Somali people.”


She may have forgotten to spell-check her post. Trolls quickly responded, and she removed it. One X user, among many others, asked, “Who’s Melanie?” Meanwhile, Miller has been replying to Alex Cole’s posts, an influencer, “Ilhan Omar speaks MUCH better English than Melania. Just sayin.”

Melania has constantly been mocked for her accented English. Melania’s word pronunciation isn’t always easy to understand. Her natural accent appears like that due to her mother tongue, even though she became a US citizen in 2006. Even though Melania speaks five to six languages, yet critics often mock her English accent.


Donald Trump has constantly come after Omar, who became a US citizen in 2000 when she was 17. He called both Omar and Tim Walz “terrible” and “incompetent.” He said, “Ilhan Omar is garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people who work. These are people who say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’ These are people who do nothing but complain.”

On the other hand, Omar has said that the president has a weird obsession with her and called him a “national embarrassment.” We all know how Trump feels about immigrants amidst his biggest immigrant crackdown. Critics point out the irony of his anti-immigrant stance given his wife is an immigrant.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *