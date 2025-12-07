Melania Trump Mocked After Struggling to Read Christmas Book to Sick Kids

Melania Trump is facing backlash over what was intended to be a heartwarming moment when she visited a children’s hospital on Friday. She met the patients at Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., and continued the decades-old tradition for first ladies. During her time in there, FLOTUS sat in a big red chair in front of a Christmas tree and read “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney,” written by Mac Barnett, to around two dozen children.

The First Lady of the United States was born in Slovenia, and reportedly knows a total of five languages. However, critics were quick to notice that Melania struggled to read out loud in English. She slipped up a few words and said, “Can Santa see in the dark? Does he wear night vision that makes everyone green, everything green?” She seemingly struggled to pronounce several words, and it included the word Christmas, as well.

THIS is what a REAL First Lady looks like!

Drop a❤ for Melania Trump! pic.twitter.com/cI4J1MdxXl — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) December 6, 2025 Multiple critics stated that it was difficult to understand the reading, especially concerning the fact that Melania has a strong Slovenian accent and it again goes on reflecting the hypocrisy of the Trump administration, concerning their immigration crackdown. “She can’t even read properly, or speak English clearly! There’s no engagement with the children she’s reading to…Completely devoid of any emotion. The kids deserve better…” one X user wrote.”So… Melania Trump struggles with reading out loud. wtf did you MAGAs do??? lol,” a second commented. A third noted: “From the most anti-immigrant administration ever. The irony is f—— insane.” A fourth said: “I heard Melania Trump reading a Christmas story to children. If she was on the street talking, ICE would be detaining her.” Another joked: “Poor kids. They’ll never think of Creeestmas the same again.”

Following the Melania Trump wished the children strength and "lots of toys." "I'm sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so I wish you all a very merry Christmas and happy new year" she continued. "I wish you a lot of strength and love." She also said, President Trump "is sending love and best wishes as well." Before going to visit patients privately, she spoke with children in the audience and then entered the hematology and oncology sector of the hospital.

The first lady also brought gifts for the patients, which consisted of tree ornaments stamped with “Be Best,” which is the name of her child well-being initiative. Not to mention that the visit of the FLOTUS to a children’s hospital during the festive period has been the tradition going on since Bess Truman, who started it being first lady from 1945 to 1953.