Trump Tells Fellow Republican to “Rot in Hell” in Year-End Hateful Post Spree

President Donald Trump wrapped up the year with a late-night torrent on Truth Social. He targeted two Colorado officials while trying to rally support for jailed election denier Tina Peters.

In the post, Trump expressed how “hard to wish her a Happy New Year” was, while praising Peters. She is a former Mesa County clerk convicted of allowing unauthorized access to election system data in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump went after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who oversaw the case, ending with a harsh curse.

“It’s hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor and the disgusting ‘Republican’ (RINO!) DA who did this to her, I wish them only the worst,” Trump wrote. “May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETTERS!”

Trump’s post portrayed Peters as a 73-year-old grandmother suffering for trying to stop “massive voter fraud.” However, several details in his message did not align with publicly available information about her situation. Peters is actually 70, serving a nine-year sentence, and is in a medium-security women’s facility, not a maximum-security prison. Trump also claimed she had served two years, but she is only about 15 months into her sentence.

The president cannot pardon Peters, since she was prosecuted in Colorado’s state system, not federal court. His clemency power does not apply here.

Polis responded with a sharp statement, drawing attention to the New Year’s timing and criticizing Trump’s focus. “I hope the President’s resolution this year is to spend less time online talking about me and more on making America more affordable by stopping his disastrous tariffs and fixing rising health care costs,” the governor said. He also wished all Americans, “including the President,” a happy and healthy New Year.

Rubinstein also fought back, delivering a message that felt like a combination of legal brief and warning. “There’s a saying in the law: If the facts are on your side, pound the facts; if the law is on your side, pound the law; if neither is on your side, pound the table,” he wrote. “President Trump has no facts and no law here. After trying and failing to create both, he’s left with nothing but pounding the table.”

The White House chose not to comment beyond Trump’s posts.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 04:54 PM EST 12/31/25 pic.twitter.com/hySoodE5si — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 31, 2025

Trump’s message about Peters was not an isolated incident. He expanded his target list, taking aim at George Clooney and his wife, Amal, while mocking their politics and citizenship choices. He also hurled insults at Democrats and continued the onslaught, even misspelling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s name as “Tim Waltz” during his online attacks.

He made inflammatory claims about fraud in Minnesota and Somali immigrants, including an unsupported “90 percent” allegation. He repeated a long-debunked smear against Rep. Ilhan Omar, using the post to push for deportations, and tied everything together with further attacks on Democrats and the election system.

By the end, the theme was unmistakable. The year did not conclude with a holiday message but with a barrage of grievances, conspiracy claims, and personal insults, capped by a wish that a governor and a district attorney “rot in Hell.”