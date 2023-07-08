Khloe and Rob Kardashian’s Daughters True and Dream Charm Them With a Heartwarming Dance Performance

True and her cousin Dream are a talented dancing duo, as evident by a video shared by Khloe Kardashian, where her brother Rob Kardashian can be seen cheering for the girls. The pair danced around, showing off their skills, and performed around the dining area in a video posted by Khloe on her Instagram story Wednesday, July 5.

The girls danced to the tunes of Halsey's rendition of the song Could Have Been Me from Sing 2. The girls slowly enter the frame while clapping their hands as the track played on the speaker. 5-year-old True and 6-and-a-half-year-old Dream held each other's hands and launched into a swinging motion, reported PEOPLE. The little dancers then jumped up and down to the beats as the Good American founder cheered on the girls in the background. "Wooo! Oh, yes. Yeah! You're crushing it, girls," Khloe shouted from behind the camera. Dream's father Rob could also be heard encouraging girls at one point.

The dancing duo then ran around the kitchen table and met with a hug in the middle of the song. Their childlike and playful energy in the dance is positively heart-melting. After that, the cousins ran back to their parents while lip-synching the song lyrics.

Another soundtrack played, How Far I'll Go (reprise) from Moana, and the girls performed once more. This time, they owned the dance floor with more impressive moves like jumping to the beat and jumping around in circles. Khloe shouted from behind, "Yeah, Uncle Rob loves that move."

The girls decided on a third round where Dream had to twirl her cousin around, but they missed the step, and True fell on the floor. The next performance, too, ended up unsuccessful as the girls bumped into each other. The show must go on. Next, the girls climbed the dining table and decided on a song change this time, going with Nicki Minaj's Starships. Khloe, however, seemed fearful and warned the girls "to be careful." They then tried to showcase their most challenging performance yet: hanging from the chandelier. However, both Khloe and Rob echoed, "No!"

The 39-year-old Hulu star wrote a hilarious caption on this video, "Let's not hang from chandeliers yet, ladies." Apparently, the girls had a sleepover together, but this wasn't the first time the duo had a dance party.

Previously, Khloe recorded the cousin duo dancing to Suéltate from Sing 2, Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and more back in November 2022. The businesswoman often takes time out for kids in the Kardashian family and frequently takes them out on play and movie dates.

The girls recently had a gala time at a sleepover with Khloe, where the trio danced, sang, and had fun together in pink fur coats. She posted the video on her Instagram story and captioned, "I think I got set up lol they begged me to make a singing video with them and then… crickets."

Khloe's latest Instagram post dropped after she consoled her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial divorce from Kanye West. She gave Kim some context by relating it to her own story. She reassured Kim, "Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day. I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now."

