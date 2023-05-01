Tammy Slaton of '1000-LB Sisters' Suffers Obesity Relapse, Urgently Needs Medical Attention

The 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton recently shared impressive photos after her weight loss surgery. The carousel of nine photos that were uploaded captionless on Instagram on Monday attracted a host of praise and encouragement from her followers and the fans of the TLC show. Slaton lost nearly 300 pounds with the help of a good food regime and more recently had gastric bypass surgery. But now, according to a bariatric psychologist, her meal choices suggest that she might have relapsed and would have to go back to treatment. The reason for the relapse might be "Dumping Syndrome" due to downing fatty fast food after the gastric bypass surgery, reports The US Sun.

In an exclusive interview, licensed psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman Ph.D. told The U.S. Sun: “Obesity is a disease and Tammy needs to manage this for the rest of her life. The bariatric surgery she had is a treatment for obesity, but it’s not a cure. Tammy shouldn't wait to get other treatment and needs support as soon as possible." According to Dr. Goldman, weight recurrence is very common in cases similar to Tammy Slaton's journey with obesity and therefore one has to consider a combination of treatments in order to continue to manage their weight. Goldman suggested Slaton see her surgical team and dietitian as soon as possible and come up with a plan which would help her retain her current weight.

“One issue is that if Tammy eats high-fat and/or high-sugar foods there's a possibility she could be suffering 'Dumping Syndrome,'" Dr. Goldman explained further. "While only some people get this, it's where you can suffer flu-like symptoms after eating these food types. People need a lot of support after surgery and for this reason. People can experience vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, and dizziness when the food 'dumps' too quickly into the small intestine. This happens as the food isn’t digested properly."

Goldman also added important details regarding how bariatric surgery works and what the recovery period can look like: “Bariatric surgery is different from other surgeries as they have a specific recovery time. Normally, you would return to the life you had prior to surgery. Bariatric surgery requires a complete lifestyle change. Exercise is an important aspect of living a healthy lifestyle. We know that people that maintain an active lifestyle do tend to do better in the long term. Most people who find surgery to be successful lose approximately 50 percent of their excess weight."

A few days prior, a mixed martial arts company called Southern Indiana Combat Production gave fans a better look at Slaton’s transformation in a series of photos posted on Facebook. In the snaps, the TLC star — who used to weigh over 700 lbs — was seen standing up without the assistance of her wheelchair for the first time in years. She was accompanied by her co-star and sister, Amy Slaton, as the pair held up a championship belt while smiling for photos.

The drastic change comes after Tammy Slaton spent time in a food rehab center, struggling to reach her goal weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. During the most recent episode of the TLC series, Slaton finally tipped the scale and was approved for the life-saving procedure. Fast forward to today, and it looks like things have paid off for the reality star.