Kylie Jenner Disses Her Family by Not Attending Their Singing Session: "Don't Think They Are Worthy"

At the top of this week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian said that her family decided to record a Christmas album after Kris Jenner released a holiday single in 2021. However, one member was missing from the studio: Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney said, "After my mom recorded her Christmas song, all my sisters like we’ve all been talking about doing a Christmas album. I think it’s because we all are obsessed with Christmas, and all of the proceeds will go to charity."

The episode opened with Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kris Jenner working with a voice coach in preparation for the album. The scene then shifts to Travis Barker's recording studio, where the family went to record their album. Kourtney admits, "The tequila is here to calm our nerves, and hopefully loosen us up to get those vocal chords ready,’ as her husband Travis brings ‘matcha margaritas."

When the producer asked Kylie why she wasn’t present for the recording, she replied, "I have a different vision for myself and my singing career; I’m such a major singer, and I have such a beautiful voice." In the end, she says, "And I just don’t think like they’re worthy, honestly," followed by a mumbled ‘just kidding’.

The group starts drinking before they start singing; meanwhile, Kim reveals, "A chase of moscato with tequila is… so nasty!" Kim messes up a couple of lyrics as they all start singing, but it only makes everyone laugh and down more drinks.

Kim goes on to say, "You know, Kourtney and I spoke, we had our talk, and just doing things like this, like we honestly haven’t been together as a family in a while, So, it feels really good and just back to normal when we’re all here, just like laughing and having fun and just being stupid together."

As Kris and Kendall Jenner walk in, the group begins singing "Let It Snow." Khloe says, "There she is, one take wonder up in this b***h. My mom was supposed to be a Broadway star. She knows what she’s here for."

Kris starts singing ‘Sleigh Ride,' and she goes on to add, "Back in the studio, this is where it all happened. I had Jingle Bells last year, it went to number 1 on the charts." They display a banner proclaiming that her rendition of "Jingle Bells" did, in fact, make Spotify's Top Song Debuts List in December 2021. Khloe jokes about it and adds, "She likes to say that she’s charting and she is here to chart and have a number-one song."

Corey Gamble arrives at the location, and Travis welcomes him with birthday wishes. Kim continues to sing her Santa Baby song while Kris tells Kourtney and Kendall not to laugh.

Meanwhile, Kendall admits that she is the best singer in the family.

When the producer asks her, "Can you sing?" she replies, "The best singer is me, but no one knows it, and I’m too afraid, Yeah, I will never sing for anyone, but I can sing. You guys think it's Kylie, but I swear to you, you’ll never know that I am the best singer in the family. I will continue to sing in the shower or in the car." When the producer tells Kim about Kendall’s confession, she replies, "See, why? Why keep that treasure in?"

