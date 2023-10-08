Kevin McCarthy's Republicans Called For a Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden

In September, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared that President Joe Biden would be the subject of a formal impeachment investigation. The California Republican party finally spoke out in a brief statement to the media after weeks of hints and covert suggestions, claiming that there were 'serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct' that, when 'taken together,' called for additional investigation, the BBC reported.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has accused the President of lying about his son Hunter Biden's business transactions, receiving bribes, and using his government job to benefit his son's business acquaintances. Furthermore, McCarthy stated that the Biden administration favored the President's family during criminal investigations. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. And they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy said during a brief press conference at the US Capitol, per The Guardian.

McCarthy's decision to launch impeachment proceedings came after IRS personnel testified before a House committee that the Justice Department allegedly hampered an inquiry into Hunter Biden's finances. A Federal Bureau of Investigation report documenting claims that the Biden family received sizable payments from a Ukrainian energy company was also made public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

House Republicans would have more power to gather material, issue subpoenas, and conduct investigations if impeachment proceedings were to start. Previously, McCarthy also compared the current situation with the Watergate scandal during the Nixon administration and alleged that the current government was 'denying us to get the information that we need.'

However, the likelihood of an impeachment resolution being successful is questionable. Republicans have a slim majority in the House, and even some members of their own party are reluctant to go forth with this process. White House spokesperson Ian Sams emphasized the shortage of evidence revealed during nine months of inquiry as the Biden administration adamantly denied any misconduct.

House Speaker McCarthy "made a terrible bargain," says Biden about McCarthy's failed effort to use impeachment hearings to persuade far-right lawmakers to stop a government shutdown.https://t.co/NtlHXEjAt4 pic.twitter.com/q4O8tKzCwO — ProPublica (@propublica) September 30, 2023

The House Oversight Committee's inquiry into the Biden family, headed by a Kentucky Republican leader, James Comer, has been deemed to have been 'eight months of abject failure' by a watchdog group. According to a study by the Congressional Integrity Project, Comer exaggerated claims of bribery and corruption without any conclusive evidence.

Even if the House approved articles of impeachment against Biden, a conviction in the Senate, where Democrats have a majority, would be necessary to remove the President from office. Only three American presidents—Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump—have ever had their impeachments upheld by the Senate, and none of them were found guilty. Therefore, it is unlikely that President Biden will be impeached and removed from office.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett dragging the Biden Impeachment Inquiry is so good, you might need a cigarette after watching it. pic.twitter.com/F8FFTXzBqV — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 28, 2023

It is worth noting that the first stage in a legal process to remove a President—or other senior executive or judicial officers—from office is impeachment by the House of Representatives. A simple majority vote in the chamber is required to initiate a trial in the US Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required for conviction and then removal. When Democrats controlled the House, President Donald Trump was impeached twice—once for the January 6 Capitol riot and once for the Ukraine scandal. However, in both instances, the Senate found him not guilty.

