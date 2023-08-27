When Justin Bieber Revealed That His Manager Scooter Braun ‘Stalked Him Down’ When He Was Just 13

Rumors were hot that Justin Bieber is about to split from his longtime manager, Scooter Braun. But as per New York Post, the pair have denied the malicious gossip and confirmed that they are still working together. Bieber has been represented by the music executive and maverick businessman for almost 15 years now. Braun has remained Bieber's manager ever since he discovered the Baby hitmaker's music videos on YouTube in 2006. Bieber in an interview with celebrated TV personality Martha Stewart for Interview Magazine in 2015 revealed that the ace talent manager has almost 'stalked' him down. "He kind of stalked me, basically. He got in touch with a lot of people in Stratford because he couldn’t get in touch with me. My mom’s last name is Mallette, and my last name is Bieber, so he contacted my great aunt, who I’d never met before. He contacted the school board. My mom was getting all these messages saying, “This guy named Scooter is trying to get in touch with you,” Bieber had said back then.

The Yummy singer continued to explain, "After a while, it got kind of creepy to my mom, so she finally gave him a call to tell him to stop calling. She ended up talking to him for about two hours. They kept in touch, and we eventually made a trip out to Atlanta to see what he’s about and to see what kind of connections he could get." Bieber also revealed that Braun was the one who encouraged him to release his first-ever music album, "No, I never really dreamed of it. I didn’t know about anything like that. So when Scooter was contacting us, I started to think, like, “Wow, this could actually be my life. I could actually do this for a living and make music and travel the world.” So that’s when I started getting excited. And when I moved down to Atlanta, I met Usher."

The Peaches hitmaker had revealed that he wasn't even thinking of making music his career before he met Braun when he was only 13, "Honestly, it was never something that I was going to do for a living. At 13 you’re not even thinking about that, you know? I was just playing for fun and uploading videos on YouTube because I wanted to show my family. That’s when Scooter found me." Recently Puck News published a piece that led Bieber fans go into a frenzy, the news claimed that the Love Me singer was splitting from his manager and close friend, Braun. However, representatives of both music celebrities have denied all the claims, “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together,” a close source shared.

