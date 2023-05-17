Britney Spears' Custody Struggle Revealed : Haven't Seen Kids in Over a Year, Sons Ignore Texts

It has been "well over a year" since Britney Spears hasn't seen her teenage sons following the highly publicized disagreement regarding her conduct on social media.

An hourlong doc, "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," goes deep into her life after the conservatorship ended in 2021 and revealed many things. "By the end of the summer, tensions got so bad that the boys weren't even responding to her texts. And she was furious," TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed in the documentary.

The documentary also alleges that Spears has been living a life of virtual isolation from the outside world and spends her day, reading fiction, tanning by her pool, and making those solo dancing videos that she frequently posts on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Buckner

As per an internal source on Page Six, the "Baby One More Time" singer saw her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden,16 at the very beginning of 2022, before she tied the knot with Sam Asghari.

Jayden has since spoken publicly about his mom's parenting skills, "I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don't think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that," Jayden once told The Daily Mail.

Following his statement, the pop singer came forward to express her sadness to hear the way Jayden spoke of her. "It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!" she posted on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images | Gerardo Mora

Apart from the issues with her kids and family, the documentary also alleges that the popstar chugs caffeinated drinks such as Red Bull, Celsius and coffee almost all the time, to the extent that she would go three days without sleeping and could also sleep for days at a time.

According to NY Post, Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, often got into heated fights, sometimes necessitating the intervention of security personnel. However, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to call out TMZ's doc and defended his wife. The video was later posted to Twitter from Nicholas Hautman's handle who's a deputy editor at Page Six. "I found it absolutely disgusting that people that were in her life at the time, when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

"How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?" he added.

He continued, "Then, all the sudden, after 15 years when she's free, after all the gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting."