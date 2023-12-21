Kanye West’s Malibu Mansion is Now a ‘Rotting Shelter’ on the Market for $53 Million

In a surprising turn of events, Kanye West is putting his Malibu mansion, which he transformed into what is now being described as a 'rotting bomb shelter,' up for sale at a considerable loss of $4 million, as per Page Six. The property, purchased for a whopping $57 million in 2021, has undergone a drastic transformation under the artist's vision. West, known for his avant-garde ideas, allegedly gutted the 4,000-square-foot mansion with the intention of converting it into a secret bunker to escape the 'prying eyes' of both the Kardashians and the Clintons.

The extent of the renovation is staggering; all windows and electricity have been removed, turning the once-stunning beachfront home into a desolate structure. Notably, the mansion is not only devoid of its original charm but is also entangled in a civil lawsuit. West's former project manager, who oversaw the remodel, has accused him of violating labor laws, giving improper wages, and cited wrongful termination for refusing to comply with dangerous requests, according to Fortune.

Kanye West is trying to offload his beachfront Malibu, Calif., mansion for $4 million less than he bought it for – after allegedly attempting to transform the home into a bomb shelter. Tap the link in bio for more details. https://t.co/h1oP4FF1e0 pic.twitter.com/XmwGJG5WOI — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2023

The controversy surrounding the property, however, does not seem to deter Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, the celebrity realtor tasked with selling the mansion. In an interview with TMZ, Oppenheim attempted to put a positive spin on the situation, emphasizing the property's prime location. He expressed confidence that despite the extensive renovations needed, the mansion's unique waterfront position would generate significant interest. "The home is smack in the middle of Malibu and right on the water's edge," he said optimistically.

The bizarre nature of West's renovation plans has come to light through statements from the former project manager, Tony Saxon. Saxon alleged that West wanted to create a bomb shelter in the basement. The artist's eccentric demands included removing not only windows and electricity but also stairs, ramps, and plumbing. Saxon's account paints a vivid picture of West's unconventional vision, with mentions of outdoor showers and pooping into a hole in the floor. Originally, Saxon believed the project was some form of 'art piece,' but as time progressed, West shared his plans to live within the walls of this transformed mansion.

Since Saxon's departure from the project, the once-lavish mansion has been left to decay, described by Saxon's lawyers as 'rotting in shambles with no windows or electricity.' Despite the controversy and legal battles, Oppenheim remains steadfast in marketing the property, citing its architectural pedigree. The house, initially designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, boasts 4,000 square feet of interior space, 1,500 square feet of outdoor living areas, and a construction featuring 1,200 tons of concrete.

This has to be a publicity stunt. No one is paying $53 million for Kanye's decrepit shell of a house Jason Oppenheim #SellingSunset https://t.co/BBJOyDh8Rf — Red Carpet Maven (@RedCarpetMaven) December 20, 2023

The asking price of $53 million reflects the cost of installing new finishes and restoring the interiors, which West had stripped away in pursuit of his unconventional vision. Oppenheim envisions a unique and discerning buyer who can appreciate the minimalist interior designed by Tadao Ando, allowing the architecture to speak louder than the finishes.

