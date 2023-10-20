Britney Spears may be ready to share her story, but she has no intention to relive all the "traumatic" incidents spoken about in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. Consequently, the 'Princess of Pop' will refrain from press interviews or media interaction to promote her book, insisting that reading it aloud is painful enough.

Image Source: Getty Images | Denise Truscello

Also Read: Britney Spears Confesses to Using Prozac and Adderall When She Was “Out of Her Wits With Sorrow”

October 24, 2023, is the release date of the Toxic singer's bombshell memoir. The 41-year-old will take her fans along with her controversial life but won't entertain any sit-downs. There's a lot of buzz around the revelations in her book, including her disturbed life under her father's 13-year-long conservatorship.

The Mind Your Business singer recently interacted with an outlet, but the medium of exchange was an email. Although the court gave her respite by terminating the conservatorship in November 2021, Spears admitted she hasn't adapted to what it feels like to be free. "Learning this new freedom, I'll admit, is challenging at times," reported PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Her newfound privilege to make her own decisions was followed by another setback in her personal life: her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari, along with her convoluted relationships with her immediate family, mother, father, or sister, Jamie Lynn.

Also Read: Britney Spears Opens up About ‘Hard Things to Read’ in Her Memoir Even as She Plays With Her Dog

Previously, it was reported that she had been invited to appear on 60 Minutes or in an exclusive interview with Oprah. However, those reports were ruled out by TMZ. She consciously decided not to take on any live interaction where reporters would throw personal questions at her.

Also Read: From Breakup Anthem to Grief Over Abortion: Britney Spears' Fans Dissect 'Everytime' Lyrics on Social Media

In her interview with PEOPLE, she stated lately, she has been enjoying little moments in life and not focused on achieving milestones. "I'm playing with my dogs ... [or] watching episodes of Friends and belly laughing. I love, love to travel and explore," Spears said she's being in the moment.

"I am a simple girl," she proclaimed. However, her musical career has been plagued with several controversies. Some of the excerpts from her book revealed shocking revelations about her past relationships with Justin Timberlake. She alleged that when she was 19, she aborted a child.

She recalled in her book, "He 'Timberlake] said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." The Oops...! I Did It Again singer admitted that if it was her will, she'd have kept the baby alive. "I don't know if that was the right decision; If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it."

In another excerpt, she accused her ex-sweetheart, Timberlake, of cheating on her with another "celebrity" she refused to name. On the contrary, she also mentioned in her memoir that she cheated on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson. "We were out one night, and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night." However, she also claimed her loyalty to Timberlake for years with that one exception, reported The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Lester Cohen

More from Inquisitr

Justin Timberlake Allegedly Played the Guitar to Comfort Britney Spears as She Sobbed Over the Abortion

Britney Spears Accuses Ex Justin Timberlake of Infidelity with "Another Celebrity" in Her Memoir