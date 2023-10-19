Britney Spears Dances With Knives Again Amid Revelations About Teenage Pregnancy With Justin Timberlake

The Woman in Me is set to release on October 24, and amid the expected revelations, Britney Spears dropped another dancing video holding 'fake' blades on her Instagram account. Previously, she posted the concerned video, which she later clarified as harmless. This video dropped after an excerpt from her memoir revealed her abortion while dating Justin Timberlake.

The Princess of Pop's tell-all memoir is making headlines as the Toxic singer revealed her life secrets. In between all this, Spears posted a video dancing with knives in her hand on Tuesday, October 19, 2023, which she previously clarified was "fake." This video reminded her fans of a similar one she uploaded on her social media handle almost a week back.

Spears donned an orange and white polka dots crop top with white bikini bottoms while dancing away freely with butcher blades. The Criminal singer captioned the post, "Come over, don't worry, I have such a warm, inviting loving home with these FAKE knives." Similar to her previous video, she twirled around with a smile on her face.

Aside from the unsettling video, another jaw-dropping news shook fans from her much-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me. The singer revealed she had an abortion while she was dating Timberlake (at age 19). She conceived the baby in late 2000 but decided to terminate it.

In an excerpt from the book, the singer wrote, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much," adding, "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," reported PEOPLE.

The singer expounded in the excerpt, "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." She continued, "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby." The Oops...! I Did It Again singer also revealed she wouldn't have chosen to abort if the decision was hers.

"I don't know if that was the right decision," wrote Spears. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father." The singer wished to start a family with Timberlake. However, the In Time actor wasn't prepared for fatherhood.

Fittingly, the decision to terminate the pregnancy was "agonizing" for Spears. The book also stated that the singer was taught in her family to never opt for abortion, citing religious reasons, reported TMZ. However, she later welcomed two sons- 18-year-old Sean Preston and 17-year-old Jayden with former husband Kevin Federline.

Timberlake is still happily married to wife Jessica Biel and a father of two sons- 8-year-old Silas and three-year-old Phineas. This bombshell revelation came after a report suggested Timberlake is "concerned" what Spears might reveal in her memoir about their past romance. A source said, "He's very curious what she'll reveal from their relationship. It's eating at him," reported Page Six.

