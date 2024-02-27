Ghislaine Maxwell's Pics From Prison go Viral Amid her Desperate Efforts to Produce Bombshell Memoir

The story about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s human trafficking scandal sent shockwaves across the world whose aftershock is felt to date. Last year, the court even disclosed the names of over a hundred high-profile individuals allegedly linked to the former couple. While Epstein succumbed to suicide in 2019, his partner in crime is carrying out a 20-year prison sentence at a low-security jailhouse in Tallahassee, Florida per Reuters. Recently, a picture of Maxwell from behind bars has seemingly gone viral.

According to reports by The Daily Mail UK, the former socialite was spotted in a grey tracksuit - clothes assigned, and a much shorter hairdo. Previously, Maxwell had shorter and slightly darker locks compared to the newly procured images. She was seen donning a near-pixie hairstyle appearing a bit shaggy and grey-ish.

Forlorn Ghislaine Maxwell pictured pacing the yard at Florida prison where she’s serving 20-year sentence https://t.co/NONckiQC3o pic.twitter.com/cay4wSaZgo — New York Post (@nypost) February 19, 2024

Furthermore, she was spotted covering a few laps to maintain physical fitness. Moreover, it didn’t seem like she was bothered by the extremely cold temperature outside, and appeared motivated during her routine. There may be a primary reason for her unshakable determination. Maxwell is currently working on a bombshell memoir allegedly set to explain her side of the story of her involvement with Epstein.

Earlier, Inquisitr recalled a summary of her life in prison and discussed her job as a librarian. Maxwell’s occupation followed by the ability to produce a private manuscript among other limited facilities has enabled her with tools to work on her book. She believes it would address the ‘misinformation’ about her hand in the crime. An insider claiming to be close to Epstein and Maxwell before their respective arrests shared Maxwell’s thoughts about the book.

The insider noted, “She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times.” Furthermore, the insider claimed that Maxwell was still convinced of being in the right. Additionally, the source recounts the former socialite’s claims about ‘charges being dropped’ once the book is published. The source said, “She really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read it.” This pretty much aligns with a recent interview of hers from prison last year.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking minors and multiple counts of conspiracy after a 2021 federal trial heard how she lured girls as young as 14 into Epstein's clutches. — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 24, 2024

When asked about being Epstein’s accomplice, Maxwell was in utter denial and claimed she was completely in the dark about his crimes. Likewise, she claimed to hold a certain amount of regret for ever encountering a person ‘capable of evil.’ Whether or not her book would offer more clarity or raise more questions remains to be determined. Regardless, she’s fervently waiting for the right time to publish it. However, despite being pictured in the yard of the prison facility, Maxwell hasn’t been her usual self per a source.

An insider speaking to The Daily Mail UK said, “Max hasn’t dyed her hair. She barely takes care of herself these days. She still has the job in the law library but she’s very rude to anyone who asks for help.” Lastly, the source explained that perhaps she’s finally under the impression of ‘not getting out anytime soon.’ Nonetheless, Maxwell possesses immense confidence that things might potentially turn in her favor when the book is released.