Kylie Jenner Left Her Makeup Artist With A Bloodied Forehead After 'Attack' On Her Private Jet

A TikTok released by Kylie Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada revealed the besties to have been engaged in a fun pillow fight with each other that went wrong. According to the video, Kylie attempted to throw a plush pillow back at Tejada, but accidentally ended up scraping his forehead in the process, leaving a bloodied trail on his forehead, as reported by Mirror.

The famous and beloved makeup artist responsible for many of "The Kardashians" star's iconic looks recently uploaded a TikTok featuring his best friend on her luxe private jet. The video began with Tejada provoking Jenner with a plush pillow that he threw at her. Jenner, who appeared to be rather comfortable awoke in slight irritation and responded to her friend by throwing the pillow back at him at a much closer range. In doing so, her pristine and well-maintained nails accidentally scraped Tejada's forehead. This left the duo squealing and wheezing in a mixture of laughter and mild panic at the same time.

The video follows Jenner zooming into a mirror to get a closer look at Tejada's forehead which she'd unintentionally hurt, Both the reality star and her best friend appear to be awestruck. However, since it was all fun and games, Tejada was treated to a 'Hello Kitty' ice pack to numb the pain or irritation. Jenner appeared extremely nurturing and concerned throughout the video after the 'attack' and made sure that Tejada was well pampered.

However, this impromptu attack didn't stop the two from playing and pulling each other's leg aboard the $73 million aircraft. The video featured peals of laughter from both the business mogul and her makeup artist as they appeared to be having a great time in each other's company. The reality television sensation donned a comfy co-ord set bathed in the glow of pink light that streamed through the roof of her jet. Tejada equally slayed his look with a pair of silk navy blue jammies.

The dynamic duo apparently got into more fun shenanigans together. Earlier, Jenner's makeup artist posted another hilarious TikTok featuring the beauty mogul cackling over a classic joke. The video began yet again as Tejada attempted to prank Jenner. He held his hand out, informing her that he was holding a flea in his hand and that it was going to do three backflips, and then proceeded to act out a gesture of a flea jumping. Initially, he asked her if she could see the said critter, to which Jenner nodded in disbelief.

Tejada proceeded with the joke and then in almost uncontrollable laughter, asked his bestie to hold the flea's little hat, which she did, still watching in awe. At this juncture, Tejada could no longer control his laughter at the situation and finally revealed the joke with utmost glee. This left the pair giggling away while their scrumptious-looking meal arrived.