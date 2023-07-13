‘The View’ Co-host Ana Navarro Slammed for Bragging About Driving a Maserati: “What an Elitist Response”

Political strategist and commentator Ana Navarro, who is also the co-host of the famous TV show The View is facing criticism for flaunting driving a luxury vehicle Maserati on Twitter. Viewers were quick to react to her social media response to a tweet. Several others used the social media platform to fat-shame the famous TV host.

Navarro took to the social media platform to respond to a person who said that they had supposedly spotted The View co-host’s car. They humorously posted a picture of the car that had a lot of bumper stickers with the caption, "I think @ananavarro is driving in front of me!" These stickers read, "Trump 20 -24 years in prison", "Biden Harris", "Don’t DeSantis my democracy" and "OMG GOP WTF".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

“I drive a Maserati, boo,” said Navarro in response to this tweet. Several people expressed their annoyance with this response online. While many people chose to criticize Navarro's weight, a few others called attention to her wealth and elitism. One person wrote in a tweet, “Another rich white woman who stands for [popular oppressed group].” A second person wrote, "Love to see democrats secretly bragging about their love of capitalism."

A third person wrote, "Is it electric? You must make A LOT of $$. Must be nice to spew the garbage and lies you do without having to suffer through the consequences of the actions of the politicians you cover for." Another person added, "What an elitist response." A fifth person penned, "Out of touch lib brags about her $200k car that she drives on her way to “connect with her kitchen table viewers” who would never dream of spending on a car like that."

Out of touch lib brags about her $200k car that she drives on her way to “connect with her kitchen table viewers” who would never dream of spending on a car like that — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) July 12, 2023

Another rich white woman who stands for [popular oppressed group]. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 12, 2023

This is not the first time Navarro has been at the receiving end of criticism. She has previously faced intense fat shaming on social media platforms. The Nicaraguan-born host said, “I get a lot of this on social media, I’ve gotten it since the moment I started getting on national TV. So, let me just give some unsolicited advice,” while addressing Jonah Hills' request to people to not comment on their weight, per Showbiz CheatSheet.

Is it electric? You must make A LOT of $$. Must be nice to spew the garbage and lies you do without having to suffer through the consequences of the actions of the politicians you cover for — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) July 12, 2023

“If you don’t want people to comment on the way you look, the last thing you should do is tell people not to comment on the way you look. Because the moment they know it gets to you, the haters and the people who want to get to you, will do it more.” The Emmy Award nominee expressed her opinion while stating that people should not “allow somebody else’s perception of you define you because they win and you lose.” She said that when you have massive social media following, it gets difficult to “control what people think or how they act.”

