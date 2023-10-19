‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Charged With Possession of Marijuana & Drug Paraphernalia

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death. Readers' discretion is advised.

1000 Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is one of the most beloved reality stars from the TLC network. Her warm and loving demeanor accompanied by her ability to be her authentic self on camera, make her a great personality for viewers to relate to. But that isn’t the only reason fans love her. The reality star also underwent a major life transformation through her weight loss journey which has made her go from a reported 717 lbs to 317 lbs. However, she recently came into the limelight for an unsavory reason.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the reality star has been officially charged with one count of possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. To add more context, she was first caught by a Sturgis police official on the 4th of August. After the nature of the contents found on her person were confirmed, she was charged on the 7th of August.

Once charged, she was ordered by authorities to appear in court on the 31st of August to be arraigned. Although there was a pre-trial conference scheduled on the 5th of October for Slaton’s legal team to perhaps make a plea, she didn’t necessarily have to attend it.

A Kentucky-based Commonwealth site explains that a pre-trial. conference is primarily held to prevent going to court in the first place. That situation can only be avoided if both parties: the defendant and the prosecution, arrive at an appropriate settlement for the matter. Further details concerning the legal consequences of the charge remain unknown and are yet to be revealed and confirmed by sources.

Incidentally, the news of Slaton's arrest came just five days after her late husband’s funeral which was held in July per The Sun. The intimate ceremony was limited to family and an inner circle of friends.

Slaton met the love of her life, Caleb Willingham, at a rehab facility where she was admitted in order to tackle a crippling food addiction. She wasn’t alone in her journey as she bonded with Caleb over their shared issues and later went on to marry him. But unfortunately, he passed away earlier this year which has left Slaton devastated. The aftermath of his death allegedly seems to continue in light of recent events.

Caleb Willingham’s untimely death sent aftershocks to fans of the show and left fans truly heartbroken for Slaton. But, since she was the closest to the love of her life, it truly hit her hard to find out he was no more.

It was a gut-wrenching goodbye for Slaton as she had to bid her partner in crime adieu after creating such special memories. As per sources, the 37-year-old was seen bitterly weeping throughout the emotional ceremony. She was understandably downcast and reminisced about the time she spent with her beloved. However, presently, Slaton is focusing on healing and moving on from Willingham, while holding his memories dear to her heart.

