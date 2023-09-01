Miley Cyrus Says Viral Pic of Her, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Is Clear Proof Of Her Bisexuality

Miley Cyrus has been getting up close and personal in her new 10-part series titled the same as her single’s name, Used To Be Young. The singer has been taking a trip down memory lane in an attempt to explain numerous occasions from the past. One such occasion was addressing the time she subtly hinted about her sexual orientation, as per EOnline!

In a TikTok on the 31st of August, Cyrus talked about the time she hung out with two of the biggest names in music - Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato. Back in 2009, the power trio was spotted walking almost hand in hand with each other. Before the picture of them was captured, Cyrus sported a glam ensemble - a turquoise dress with a fringe accompanied by a black leather jacket and some stunning boots.

"If you guys didn't know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don't know what's wrong with you." In her new TikTok series, Miley Cyrus wonders how no one picked up on her sexuality based on a viral meme from 2009: https://t.co/PoAl0GUvxu pic.twitter.com/jUG2BuPGug — Decider (@decider) August 31, 2023

Whereas, Lovato and Swift each wore a cocktail dress in dark and glimmery hues. Later after they attended the red carpet event of Cyrus’ film, Hanna Montana: The Movie, she changed into a more comfortable attire. While her escorts for the evening remained in their glamorous outfits.

At the beginning of the video, the Party In The USA singer held a picture of the three walking open on the tab and recollected some rather fond memories. As per Cyrus, she remembers perhaps having a ‘thing’ for the two back then. “If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this d*** picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” remarked The Last Song actress.

📹| @MileyCyrus reacts to a meme photo that features her and @taylorswift13



“I literally think we were leaving the Grammys to go to the cheesecake factory”



pic.twitter.com/2hTAsNtDel — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) August 31, 2023

She recalled that the three teenage pop stars were en route to the Cheesecake factory after a red carpet moment. “Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to The Cheesecake Factory,” confessed Cyrus. She continued to comment on the two, “These are some classy ladies!”. The picture later transformed into a very famous meme that urged fans to “Be the Miley of your friend group.”

“This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubblegum pop-star I had been known to be, and that’s what was so upsetting.”



— Miley Cyrus on her controversial photoshoot at 15. pic.twitter.com/uysH9IxyfJ — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) August 30, 2023

The singer has been re-living many such iconic moments from her past while opening up about the behind-the-scenes of each of them. Another such moment that she talks about is the controversial picture of her in just a white blanket and red lipstick when she was 15 years old. Cyrus narrated the truth of the matter and explained that it was extremely daunting even for her, but was okay as she was surrounded by the safety of her family, per People.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop singer remembered her younger sister Noah Cyrus also being on set with her during the shoot. Noah at the time was 9 years old and was reportedly sitting on the photographer, Annie Leibovitz’s lap. “She was pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures,” claimed Cyrus. In conclusion, the songstress mentioned having no regret about it. She gushes about the time fondly, “Really really brilliant choices looking back now from those people.”

