Tammy Slaton, the star of the hit reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, left her fans in awe with her skincare routine. The 36-year-old, who has undergone a remarkable transformation by losing weight, took to Instagram to share filter-free photos showcasing her slimmer figure and bare face. The response she received from fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising her radiant and healthy-looking skin.

In an Instagram post, Tammy appeared confident and comfortable in her own skin in a series of unfiltered photos, wearing a denim jacket and a floral outfit while sporting her signature glasses. The TLC star captioned the collection of photos, "Six beautiful photos of myself without filters."

One curious fan couldn't help but inquire about Tammy's skincare secret, commenting, "Your skin looks so good! What do you use on it? Looking so healthy, Tammy." To everyone's surprise, Tammy's response was refreshingly simple. She revealed, "Nothing, to be honest," accompanied by a playful winking emoji. "I use water to clean my face. That's it." While some may find it surprising that Tammy attributes her glowing complexion to such a minimalistic skincare routine, the benefits of water for skin health are well-documented. According to Pure Luxe Medical, water helps reduce wrinkles, keeps the body hydrated, and maintains the skin's elasticity.

In a TikTok video, where she proudly displayed her weight loss, Tammy decided to experiment with a filter that drastically transformed her appearance. The filtered version showed her with flawless skin, amber eyes, and long white hair, along with an underwater paradise background, complete with dripping pearls. Tammy's weight loss journey has been a source of inspiration for many people. During her time on the TLC show, she started her rehabilitation by weighing over 400 pounds.

An insider revealed to The U.S. Sun, "When Tammy was first in rehab, she needed to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds from around 700 pounds in order to be approved for her bariatric surgery." She managed to shed a remarkable amount of weight, ultimately achieving her goal weight and undergoing life-changing bariatric surgery. Since then, she has continued to make progress, dropping an additional 150 pounds.

Tammy's sister, Amy Slaton, has also shared her weight loss journey with fans, showcasing the incredible results of her own efforts. After undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2019, Amy successfully dropped over 125 pounds. Apart from her notable weight loss, Tammy has also been navigating personal changes, especially with the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, who was only 40 when he passed away, per People. She said, "He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me."

