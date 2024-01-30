Ghislaine Maxwell Is “Obsessively” Working on ‘Tell-All’ Bombshell Memoir on Epstein While in Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell’s involvement with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sent shockwaves across the nation. Shortly before his trial could begin in 2019, he committed suicide, leaving Maxwell behind to deal with the aftermath of their combined actions. Although she was found not guilty of the sex crimes she allegedly committed, Maxwell wasn’t let off the hook that easily. For her involvement, she was sentenced to serve 20 years in a federal prison. Since her arrest, things outside haven't been all sunshine and rainbows. Her reputation took a massive hit, and many conspiracy theories surrounding her began to sprout. But, it seems like Maxwell is gearing up to set the record straight once and for all.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Laura Cavanaugh

According to reports obtained by the Daily Mail UK, she’s “obsessively” working on a memoir that would reveal her side of the story as revealed by an insider. The alleged book is said to be about the “misinformation” about her ties to Epstein’s horrendous crimes. Moreover, Maxwell has strongly discouraged her friends from falling for the recently released court documents.

Ghislaine Maxwell writing tell-all in jail to combat ‘misinformation’ about ties to Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/qJR7W0rksu pic.twitter.com/Z0aG60geby — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2024

These documents uncovered scores of famous people connected to Epstein as his “associates” and how he groomed minor women for intimate ordeals. Given her tanked reputation, Maxwell has allegedly vowed to reveal “the truth” in her upcoming memoir. The convicted felon has seemingly been working on it whenever she can in prison in her time served thus far at the FCI Tallahassee.

While Maxwell seems enthusiastic about the book being an “eye-opener” for people to see she “did nothing wrong,” insiders have many mixed emotions on the subject. Speaking to the publication, one insider claimed, “Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation.” The person added while stressing Maxwell’s thoughts, “The truth will only come out when her book does.”

A US appeals court will in March review Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girl https://t.co/HHxxeEluMT pic.twitter.com/Z58JAxjaIB — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) January 24, 2024

Furthermore, the source claimed that she was “bragging” about her book’s plausible positive impact. However, the source believes that it’s “the same old lies.” The same one continued to suggest, “She really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read it.” While there remains a certain doubt about the aftermath of this alleged bombshell book, whether or not she’d be set free of her ongoing sentence remains to be seen.

Regardless of her work on the book, one might ponder how a federal inmate is even allowed to pursue the matter of securing a publishing deal. Well, the answer to that is governed by the First Amendment, which allows an inmate to produce a “private manuscript,” allow a lawyer to inspect it and publish it, or send it to a contact outside her prison facility for further production. Maxwell doesn’t have access to a laptop or a computer, however, she does have access to a library due to her job as a librarian. Moreover, she can use a typewriter, opening up a wave of possibilities.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Another source comments on this situation, saying, “She has access to three lockers in legal and moves her manuscript and papers from one to the other because she’s so paranoid that someone might steal it or leak it.” The source also provided an update on the alleged book’s progress thus far, claiming that “it’s already finished,” but Maxwell awaits an appropriate time to publish it.